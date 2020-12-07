Oncocyte Corporation Hosting Key Opinion Leader Call on Proprietary Molecular Tests for Cancer Treatment Selection

Physician researchers from Yale Cancer Center and University of California San Francisco (UCSF) to present on test performance in immunotherapy and chemotherapy selection

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced that the Company will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call on the Company’s proprietary DetermaRx™ and DetermaIO™ molecular tests for cancer treatment selection on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:00am Eastern Time.



The call will feature a presentation by Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) Johannes Kratz, MD, FACS (University of California at San Francisco) who will discuss the clinical opportunity for DetermaRx™, the first and only test for adjuvant treatment selection in surgically resected lung cancer patients, which is Medicare-reimbursed, and Lajos Pusztai, MD, DPhil (Yale Cancer Center) who will discuss clinical evidence supporting DetermaIO™, Oncocyte’s gene expression test to predict response to first and second generation immunotherapies, including currently marketed immune-checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). Close to 750,000 patients are eligible for ICI treatment annually in the United States alone. Dr. Pusztai and members of the Oncocyte management team, including Chief Medical Officer Doug Ross, MD, PhD, will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Oncocyte's management team will also give an overview of their Determa RNA Platform strategy for cancer content to assist in critical clinical questions that today are unanswered. They will also provide an update on the commercialization strategy for both DetermaRx™ and DetermaIO™, two of the Company’s initial growth engines from the Determa Platform approach. These two products together have an estimated Served Available Market of well over $3 billion, and the launch of DetermaRx and anticipated clinical launch of DetermaIO will be the primary growth drivers for 2021 as the Company continues to ramp up revenues and reduce overall burn. Importantly, the clinical questions answered by these two proprietary approaches have already saved lives and reduced the cost of care, two paramount imperatives of Oncocyte’s Mission.

Dr. Johannes Kratz is a thoracic surgeon who specializes in treating disorders of the trachea, chest wall, lung, esophagus and mediastinum. He directs UCSF's program for advanced minimally invasive and robotic thoracic surgery. Kratz earned his medical degree at Harvard Medical School, graduating Magna Cum Laude. He completed a general surgery residency at Massachusetts General Hospital, followed by a fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at UCSF. He also has a master's degree in philosophy from Stanford University. Kratz is a member of the American College of Surgeons, Society of Thoracic Surgeons, Massachusetts Medical Society and American Society of Clinical Oncology. In 2017, he received a UCSF Health Exceptional Physician Award. He is the Van Auken Endowed Chair in Thoracic Oncology at UCSF. Kratz's research interests include robotic surgery outcomes, lung and esophageal cancers, biomarkers to personalize lung cancer treatment and immunotherapies for thoracic tumors. His current research focuses on understanding the molecular and genetic profiles of high-risk tumors in early stages and developing targeted therapies to treat them.

Dr. Lajos Pusztai is Professor of Medicine at Yale University and Director of Breast Cancer Translational Research and Co-Director of the Cancer Center Genomics, Genetics, and Epigenetics Program. Dr. Pusztai is also Chair of the Breast Cancer Research Committee of the South West Oncology Group (SWOG). He received his medical degree from the Semmelweis University of Medicine in Budapest, and his D.Phil. degree from the University of Oxford in England. Dr. Pusztai has published over 250 scientific manuscripts in high impact medical journals including the NEJM, JAMA, Journal of Clinical Oncology, Nature Biotechnology, PNAS, Lancet Oncology and JNCI. He is among the top 1% most highly cited clinical investigators in medicine over the past 10 years according to a 2015 Thomson Reuters report. He is Associate Editor of the Journal of National Cancer Institute (JNCI), member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, former member of the NCI North American Breast Cancer Steering Committee and Co-Chair of the Trans-ALTTO Committee and Chair of the Data Safety Monitoring Committee of the OPTIMA trial in the United Kingdom.

Oncocyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum. The Company, through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, aims to help save lives and improve outcomes by accelerating and optimizing the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company’s tests and services present multiple opportunities to advance cancer care while also driving revenue growth for the Company. Oncocyte recently launched DetermaRx™, a test that identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence post-resection and predicts benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. Oncocyte has also launched DetermaIO™, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, as a research use only tool for pharmaceutical and academic clinical trials. The Company also plans to launch monitoring tests including Therasure™-CNI MONITOR, a blood-based immune therapy monitoring test, as a research use tool in 2021. Oncocyte’s pharmaceutical services provide pharmaceutical companies who are developing new cancer treatments a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process.

