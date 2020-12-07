HealthEquity Reports Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Highlights of the third quarter include:



Revenue of $179.4 million, an increase of 14% compared to $157.1 million in Q3 FY20.

Net income of $1.8 million, with non-GAAP net income of $32.2 million, compared to net loss of $21.3 million and non-GAAP net income of $30.3 million in Q3 FY20.

Net income per diluted share of $0.02, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.41, compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.30 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.43 in Q3 FY20.

Adjusted EBITDA of $61.1 million, an increase of 10% compared to $55.5 million in Q3 FY20.

5.5 million HSAs, an increase of 9% compared to Q3 FY20.

$12.4 billion Total HSA Assets, an increase of 19% compared to Q3 FY20.

12.5 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDB accounts, the same as in Q3 FY20.

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") non-bank custodian, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2020, compared to its prior quarter ended October 31, 2019. The third quarter of fiscal 2020 reflects two months of WageWorks' results.

"HealthEquity provided another quarter of growth and profitability," said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. "Our team helped members open over 104,000 new HSAs this quarter, growing membership organically by 11% year-over-year, with HSA assets growing by more than $200 million, or 19% year-over-year. Total accounts held steady at 12.5 million despite 0.6 million commuter accounts being suspended as more participants began working from home due to COVID-19. Revenue grew by 14% to $179 million, overcoming a nearly 40% decrease in commuter revenue, and adjusted EBITDA grew 10% to $61 million in the quarter, producing a 34% margin during the pandemic. We are pleased with how quickly the team has adjusted during this time and look forward to finishing this fiscal year strong, positioning us for further growth next year."

Third quarter financial results

Revenue for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020 of $179.4 million grew 14% compared to $157.1 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2019. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $104.6 million, custodial revenue of $48.5 million, and interchange revenue of $26.3 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $32.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020. The Company reported a net loss of $21.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $30.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $61.1 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020, an increase of 10% compared to $55.5 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was 34% of revenue compared to 35% for the third quarter ended October 31, 2019.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of October 31, 2020 were approximately 5.5 million, an increase of 9% year over year, including 302,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 54% year over year. Total Accounts as of October 31, 2020 were 12.5 million, including 7.0 million consumer-directed benefit ("CDB") accounts.

Total HSA Assets as of October 31, 2020 were $12.4 billion, an increase of 19% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $9.0 billion of HSA cash and $3.4 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.8 billion as of October 31, 2020.

New HSA openings and HSA asset balances

HealthEquity reported sales of 104,000 new HSAs in the third quarter ended October 31, 2020, compared to 129,000 in the third quarter ended October 31, 2019. HSA members grew their cash balances by approximately $46.0 million during the quarter, while total member balances increased by approximately $229.0 million due primarily to decreased spending per HSA and appreciation of invested balances.

WageWorks integration

HealthEquity completed its acquisition of WageWorks on August 30, 2019. We have identified opportunities of approximately $80 million in annualized ongoing net synergies to be achieved by the end of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2022, of which approximately $55 million have been achieved as of October 31, 2020.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2021, management expects revenues of $725 million to $731 million. Its outlook for net loss or income is between net loss of $5 million and net income of $2 million, resulting in net loss of $0.07 to net income of $0.02 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $116 million and $121 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.55 to $1.61 (based on an estimated 75 million weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $232 million to $238 million.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration and acquisition-related costs, gains and losses on marketable equity securities, and other certain non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration and acquisition-related costs, and gains and losses on marketable equity securities, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity administers Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 12 million members in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its operations and its financial results;

our ability to realize the anticipated financial and other benefits from combining the operations of WageWorks with our business in an efficient and effective manner;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged health savings accounts and other consumer-directed benefits;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

recent and potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology and communications systems and successfully manage our growth;

our ability to protect our brand and other intellectual property rights; and

our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020, and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except par value) October 31, 2020

January 31, 2020

(unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 299,356 $ 191,726 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,458 and $1,216 as of October 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively 64,291 70,863 Other current assets 32,383 34,711 Total current assets 396,030 297,300 Property and equipment, net 31,774 33,486 Operating lease right-of-use assets 92,314 83,178 Intangible assets, net 776,311 783,279 Goodwill 1,326,793 1,332,631 Deferred tax asset 21 18 Other assets 34,019 35,089 Total assets $ 2,657,262 $ 2,564,981 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,746 $ 3,980 Accrued compensation 34,839 50,121 Accrued liabilities 33,380 46,372 Current portion of long-term debt 62,500 39,063 Operating lease liabilities 13,894 12,401 Total current liabilities 151,359 151,937 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 938,558 1,181,615 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 76,666 68,017 Other long-term liabilities 11,429 2,625 Deferred tax liability 123,993 130,492 Total long-term liabilities 1,150,646 1,382,749 Total liabilities 1,302,005 1,534,686 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 76,951 and 71,051 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively 8 7 Additional paid-in capital 1,140,268 818,774 Accumulated earnings 214,981 211,514 Total stockholders’ equity 1,355,257 1,030,295 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,657,262 $ 2,564,981





HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) (unaudited) Three months ended October 31,

Nine months ended October 31,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Service revenue $ 104,562 $ 87,620 $ 319,638 $ 140,710 Custodial revenue 48,544 46,972 142,352 132,538 Interchange revenue 26,245 22,526 83,411 57,545 Total revenue 179,351 157,118 545,401 330,793 Cost of revenue Service costs 65,936 52,278 202,195 92,672 Custodial costs 4,762 4,384 14,805 12,716 Interchange costs 4,095 4,421 13,985 13,177 Total cost of revenue 74,793 61,083 230,985 118,565 Gross profit 104,558 96,035 314,416 212,228 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 12,880 12,654 36,502 30,015 Technology and development 30,758 23,511 92,490 46,061 General and administrative 22,099 19,222 61,590 37,193 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,126 13,051 56,905 16,036 Merger integration 8,193 17,675 31,328 20,459 Total operating expenses 93,056 86,113 278,815 149,764 Income from operations 11,502 9,922 35,601 62,464 Other expense Interest expense (6,952 ) (10,225 ) (28,110 ) (10,355 ) Other expense, net (421 ) (30,949 ) (2,009 ) (8,347 ) Total other expense (7,373 ) (41,174 ) (30,119 ) (18,702 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 4,129 (31,252 ) 5,482 43,762 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,340 (9,918 ) 2,015 3,908 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,789 $ (21,334 ) $ 3,467 $ 39,854 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.61 Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.59 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 76,701 70,524 73,358 65,727 Diluted 77,845 70,524 74,665 67,150





HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) Nine months ended October 31,

(in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 3,467 $ 39,854 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 85,485 28,791 Stock-based compensation 30,313 31,194 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,818 1,138 Gains on marketable equity securities — (27,570 ) Other non-cash items 1,727 139 Deferred taxes (973 ) 690 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,063 (1,901 ) Other assets 3,309 (4,863 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,344 3,340 Accrued compensation (15,251 ) (8,012 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities (7,936 ) 14,179 Operating lease liabilities, non-current (8,361 ) (2,859 ) Other long-term liabilities 8,712 (50 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 120,717 74,070 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (11,388 ) (5,180 ) Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (37,242 ) (17,232 ) Acquisition of intangible member assets (28,100 ) (9,070 ) Purchases of marketable securities — (53,845 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (1,630,066 ) Net cash used in investing activities (76,730 ) (1,715,393 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from follow-on equity offering, net of payments for offering costs 286,779 458,495 Principal payments on long-term debt (223,438 ) — Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net (4,189 ) (230,928 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 4,491 7,342 Proceeds from long-term debt — 1,250,000 Payment of debt issuance costs — (30,504 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 63,643 1,454,405 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 107,630 (186,918 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 191,726 361,475 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 299,356 $ 174,557





HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued) Nine months ended October 31,

(in thousands) 2020 2019 Supplemental cash flow data: Interest expense paid in cash $ 22,849 $ 249 Income taxes paid in cash, net of refunds received 1,053 9,127 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities $ 167 $ 168 Software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 1,346 316 Intangible member assets included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 289 (151 ) Decrease in goodwill due to measurement period adjustments, net 5,838 — Exercise of common stock options receivable 89 21 Equity-based acquisition consideration — 3,776

Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) is as follows:

Three months ended October 31,

Nine months ended October 31,

(in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 2,209 $ 1,415 $ 5,737 $ 3,285 Sales and marketing 2,035 1,304 4,810 3,469 Technology and development 2,641 2,171 8,051 5,600 General and administrative 4,594 3,332 11,715 9,486 Merger Integration — 1,220 — 1,220 Other expense, net — 13,714 — 13,714 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 11,479 $ 23,156 $ 30,313 $ 36,774





Total Accounts (unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) October 31, 2020 October 31, 2019 % Change January 31, 2020 HSAs 5,460 5,031 9% 5,344 New HSAs from Sales - Quarter-to-date 104 129 (19)% 379 New HSAs from Sales - Year-to-date 317 344 (8)% 724 New HSAs from Acquisitions - Year-to-date — 757 (100)% 757 HSAs with investments 302 197 54% 220 CDBs 7,060 7,504 (6)% 7,437 Total Accounts 12,520 12,535 —% 12,781 Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 12,084 9,970 21% 12,603 Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 12,429 6,482 92% 8,013





HSA Assets (unaudited) (in millions, except percentages) October 31, 2020

October 31, 2019

% Change January 31, 2020

HSA cash with yield (1) $ 8,759 $ 7,564 16% $ 8,301 HSA cash without yield (2) 258 381 (32)% 383 Total HSA cash 9,017 7,945 13% 8,684 HSA investments with yield (1) 3,255 2,188 49% 2,495 HSA investments without yield (2) 168 326 (48)% 362 Total HSA investments 3,423 2,514 36% 2,857 Total HSA Assets 12,440 10,459 19% 11,541 Average daily HSA cash with yield - Year-to-date 8,445 6,652 27% 6,937 Average daily HSA cash with yield - Quarter-to-date $ 8,672 $ 7,146 21% $ 7,791

(1) HSA Assets that generate custodial revenue.

(2) HSA Assets that do not generate custodial revenue.

Client-held funds (unaudited) (in millions, except percentages) October 31, 2020

October 31, 2019

% Change January 31, 2020

Client-held funds (1) $ 798 $ 670 19% $ 779 Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date (1) 847 268 216% 382 Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date (1) 819 500 64% 727

(1) Client-held funds that generate custodial revenue.





Net income (loss) reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Three months ended October 31,

Nine months ended October 31,

(in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 1,789 $ (21,334 ) $ 3,467 $ 39,854 Interest income (174 ) (2,046 ) (850 ) (5,273 ) Interest expense 6,952 10,225 28,110 10,355 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,340 (9,918 ) 2,015 3,908 Depreciation and amortization 10,253 6,203 28,580 12,940 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,126 13,051 56,905 16,036 Stock-based compensation expense 11,479 8,222 30,313 21,840 Merger integration expenses (1) 8,193 17,675 31,328 20,459 Acquisition costs (2) 13 32,932 79 40,712 Gain on marketable equity securities — (285 ) — (27,570 ) Other (3) 1,168 824 4,202 1,854 Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,139 $ 55,549 $ 184,149 $ 135,115 (1) For the three and nine months ended October 31, 2019, includes $1.2 million of stock-based compensation expense from post-acquisition merger integration activities. (2) For the three and nine months ended October 31, 2019, includes $13.7 million of stock-based compensation expense from acquisition-related cash and equity accelerations. (3) For the three months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $587 and $475, non-income-based taxes of $401 and $238, and other costs of $180 and $111, respectively. For the nine months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $1,422 and $1,375, non-income-based taxes of $1,233 and $359, and other costs of $1,547 and $120, respectively.





Reconciliation of net income (loss) outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited) Outlook for the (in millions) year ending January 31, 2021 Net income (loss) $(5) - 2 Interest income (1) Interest expense 35 Income tax benefit 1 - 0 Depreciation and amortization 38 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 76 Stock-based compensation expense 42 Merger integration expenses 41 Other expense 5 Adjusted EBITDA $232 - 238





Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (unaudited) Three months ended October 31,

Nine months ended October 31,

Outlook for the year ending (in millions, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 January 31, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 2 $ (21 ) $ 3 $ 40 $(5) - 2 Income tax provision (benefit) 2 (10 ) 2 4 1 - 0 Income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP 4 (31 ) 5 44 (4) - 2 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19 13 57 16 76 Stock-based compensation expense 12 8 30 22 42 Merger integration expenses 8 17 32 20 41 Acquisition costs — 33 — 41 — Gain on marketable equity securities — — — (28 ) — Total adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP 39 71 119 71 159 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 43 40 124 115 155 - 161 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 11 10 31 29 39 - 40 Non-GAAP net income 32 30 93 86 116 - 121 Diluted weighted-average shares 78 71 75 67 75 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $ 0.41 $ 0.43 $ 1.25 $ 1.29 $1.55 - 1.61

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding of non-GAAP net income and diluted weighted-average shares.

Certain terms Term Definition HSA A financial account through which consumers spend and save long-term for healthcare on a tax-advantaged basis. CDB Consumer-directed benefits offered by employers, including flexible spending and health reimbursement arrangements (“FSAs” and “HRAs”), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (“COBRA”) administration, commuter and other benefits. HSA member Consumers with HSAs that we serve. Total HSA Assets HSA members' deposits with our federally insured custodial depository partners and custodial cash deposits invested in an annuity contract with our insurance company partner. Total HSA Assets also includes HSA members' investments in mutual funds through our custodial investment fund partner. Client Our employer clients. Total Accounts The sum of HSAs and CDBs on our platforms. Client-held funds Deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs. Network Partner Our health plan partners, benefits administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers. Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration and acquisition-related costs, gains and losses on marketable equity securities, and other certain non-operating items. Non-GAAP net income Calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration and acquisition-related costs, and gains and losses on marketable equity securities, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share Calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.



