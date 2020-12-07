Tricida to Provide an End-of-Year Business Update

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), announced today that it will provide an end-of-year business update on veverimer’s development program, regulatory status and patent protection.



Tricida will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time on December 8, 2020. The webcast, including slides, or conference call may be accessed as follows:

Tricida Update End-of-Year Business Update

Conference Call

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD. Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States.

