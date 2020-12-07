Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tricida to Provide an End-of-Year Business Update

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), announced today that it will provide an end-of-year business update on veverimer’s development program, regulatory status and patent protection.

Tricida will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time on December 8, 2020. The webcast, including slides, or conference call may be accessed as follows:

Tricida Update End-of-Year Business Update
Conference Call
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
4:30 pm Eastern Time
Webcast: IR.Tricida.com
Dial-in: (877) 377-5478
International: (629) 228-0740
Conference ID: 2669339

A replay of the webcast will be available on Tricida’s website approximately two hours following the completion of the call and will be available for up to 90 days following the presentation.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD. Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States.

For more information about Tricida, please visit www.tricida.com.

Contact:
Jackie Cossmon, IRC
Tricida, Inc.
Senior Vice President of
Investor Relations and Communications
IR@Tricida.com

Source: Tricida, Inc.


