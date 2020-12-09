SANDIS CIVIL ENGINEERING FIRM DONATES MONEY TO NONPROFIT HUNGER AT HOME IN LEUI OF HOLIDAY CLIENT GIFT BASKETS
— Laura Cabral, Vice President of Sandis
During this unprecedented holiday season, civil engineering firm SANDIS has pivoted in its gift giving. Instead of bestowing clients with baskets filled with celebratory bottles and goodies, valued at $250-300 apiece, the Campbell-based firm will donate the money to San Jose nonprofit Hunger at Home. “It seemed like the right thing to do this year,” said SANDIS vice president Laura Cabral. “First, there was an accessibility issue. Most people are working from home, so we’d have no idea where to deliver the baskets. More importantly, there was a need to help people who are food insecure in our community.”
“Gifting pivots like these are crucial, especially now that the Bay Area is in lockdown,” said Ewell Sterner, the founder and CEO of Hunger at Home. As restaurants lay off staff, the nonprofit expects to see a surge of individuals needing help. “The money a company would spend on a $300 gift basket will provide 60 meals,” he added.
Pre-COVID-19, Hunger at Home transferred to Silicon Valley’s needy the excess food from convention halls, hotels, stadiums and tech companies that otherwise would go to waste. However, after the pandemic hit, the nonprofit nimbly switched to become a full-scale meal preparation and distribution network, marshaling a team of chefs, food service workers and volunteers to prepare 10,000 meals a day in one commercial kitchen for people who are struggling to make ends meet.
Hunger at Home’s community distribution takes place at 1534 Berger Drive in San Jose every Wednesday and Saturday from 9 – 11 a.m. although cars begin to line up as early as 4:30 a.m. “In the early stages of the pandemic, 200-300 cars came through; we’re seeing it grow every week. On Wednesday, December 3rd, we had almost 700 cars come through, said Sterner. One car often represents several families because not all have transportation, he added.
Each day 32,000 pounds of food, including groceries, produce, and prepared family-style meals are given away. The food is not the typical PB&J fare one might find at a soup kitchen. Hunger at Home offers high-quality, nutritious meals of varying ethnicities, including a variety of different proteins, fresh vegetables and starches.
Hunger at Home’s chefs are also accomplished professionals, said Sterner. “I’m looking in our kitchen right now and I see an executive chef from Marriott Hotel, and another from Levi’s Stadium.”
Since January as part of California’s Project Roomkey, Hunger at Home has served an additional 179,000 meals to those unsheltered individuals and families who are now housed in hotels and motels. These efforts amount to up to 1,400 meals delivered seven days a week to 12-14 properties. Cabral believes it’s imperative for companies like SANDIS to help. “We’ve been in this community for so long – 55 years. Our mission is to improve the communities where we live, work and play. But it’s not just building nice infrastructures; it’s about supporting all the residents of the Bay Area and giving where we can.” She encouraged others in the construction community to follow suit this holiday season. “It’s heartbreaking that so many are facing dire circumstances,” she said.
SANDIS’ donation aids Hunger at Home in myriad ways according to Sterner. “It helps us create awareness and network with additional organizations. Word gets out and it’s a domino effect. This support not only helps us gain additional financial support but also more volunteers,” he said.
To donate, go to https://hungerathome.org/
