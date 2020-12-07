Club Z! Tutoring of the Texas Hill Country is Offering Families their First Session FREE

Club Z! Tutoring of the Texas Hill Country Opens for Business: Offering Families their First Session FREE!

SAN MARCOS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Club Z! Tutoring of the Texas Hill Country, proudly serving families in Kyle, Manchaca, Buda, Driftwood, San Marcos, Wimberley, Redwood, Bulverde, and the Texas Hill Country, is celebrating its official grand opening with special offers, including a FREE Session! Local families are encouraged to like and follow the Club Z! Tutoring of the Hill Country Facebook page to participate in all of its grand opening special offers and promotions or call 737-263-0875 to sign up.Club Z! Tutoring of the Texas Hill Country offers in-home and online tutoring for all subjects, including SAT and ACT test preparation and study skills development. In addition, Club Z! Tutoring of the Texas Hill Country has services and programs to support students of all ages, from kindergarten readiness through college admissions counseling. Club Z! services are also available year-round, with everything from test prep classes to online reading camps available during the summer and early fall.Club Z! is the nation’s largest in-home and online tutoring and test prep organization, with more than 450 offices in North America. Club Z! Tutoring of the Texas Hill Country is owned and operated by Marlon & Tiffany Quibodeaux. It has been a lifelong dream of theirs to be able to own their own business and help people at the same time. The Quibodeaux ‘s feel that Club Z! gives them the opportunity to succeed as franchise owners and give back to the community they love. Their experience coupled with her love of children makes them the perfect fit as a Club Z! franchise owners. Adds the couple:"We are pleased to offer a new and dynamic in-home, one-on-one, tutoring experience to the Texas Hill Country families. As business owners, we know what it is like to go through difficult times, in 2017 losing our business to Hurricane Harvey. There were wonderful people who came to our aide during those times of uncertainty and tremendous stress, and now we are wanting to “pay it forward” in this region. Personally, having family members and friends with students of all ages, we know the tremendous stress that families have endured with educating their children. We also know the college student’s struggle, trying to navigate through these uncharted waters. We know that with Club Z!’s tried and true methods of teaching, we will be able to help students improve their grades tremendously and get on track for success." - Marlon & Tiffany QuibodeauxClub Z! tutors are all highly qualified, professional educators who are passionate about education. In addition, all Club Z! tutors are thoroughly screened, and background checked prior to hire, and students are carefully matched to a Club Z! tutor using the company’s proven Z! Tutor Match process. The Z! Tutor Match is based on academic qualifications, personality traits, and other factors that help foster student success. Club Z! even offers a 100% satisfaction Z! Guarantee backing their tutor match. And each student receives a customized learning plan, based on his/her academic goals, timeframe, and level of current achievement, which is implemented using the student’s classroom curriculum or one of Club Z!’s proprietary curriculum options.Both Marlon & Tiffany are particularly excited to bring Club Z!’s proven SAT and ACT test prep programs to families, having firsthand experience with the intensely competitive nature of college admissions. That is why they are especially confident in the company’s Z! Prep Score Booster, its SAT and ACT diagnostic test and study tool. Club Z! Tutoring of the Texas Hill Country is offering all families a free 30-day trial of the Score Booster program, now through January 31st, 2021."Students will receive instant feedback on their test performance, including videos with top notch tutors demonstrating the correct way to answer each and every question on each and every test. In addition, students will get 30 days of access to our Z Prep! Online study tools, which include video modules for topics ranging from linear equations to solving word problems. The Score Booster has had a tremendous impact on our students' results for test prep, with average gains of 200 points on the SAT and 4-5 points on the ACT, and we’re excited for our local families to try it out."Families are encouraged to like and follow Club Z! Tutoring of the Texas Hill Country on Facebook or call 737-263-0875 to take advantage of their free offer, as well as all the other exciting grand opening promotions.Interested in becoming a Club Z! franchise owner? Call one of our franchise developers today 866-658-8978 or visit our tutoring franchise opportunities page to inquire about our current offers and available franchise opportunities!