Interview with Mr Martin Coyne, Chief Executive Officer of Digitpol, a cyber crime investigation agency
EINPresswire.com/ -- We have teamed up with the CEO of Digitpol, Mr Coyne at Digitpol’s head office in the Netherlands. The company is a licensed and accredited criminal investigation agency specializing in operational support and investigative services to fight against transnational crimes. They cooperate closely with Law Enforcement agencies and Homeland Security.
With a cyber crime happening once every ten minutes, and with it costing more than $445 billion each year, Digitpol has become a major fighting force in the modern world. Experts believe that by 2025 the cost of cyber crime could cost as much as $10.5 trillion a year, and without the likes of Digitpol, that figure could be more.
With cyber crime being big business, and with corporate cyber crime victims doubling in five years, we decided to talk to the experts and learn about cyber crime and how they are fighting it. This is what Digitpol had to say.
1. It was reported that the global cost of cyber-crime was around $445 billion, do you agree with that figure?
We believe it may be higher, specifically in 2019 as it was proven that many data breaches were not reported and many crimes were not investigated by the Police, in 2020 crime or internet enabled crime has increased since the COVID19 and due to the number of people that will continue to work from home, cyber crimes will increase.
2. Do you think the figure is so high because cyber criminals are becoming more advanced?
The figure is high due to the volume of internet activity, online shops, most business transactions are online and of course cyber criminals constantly look for vulnerabilities.
3. Digitpol is the number 1 in the market of cyber investigative services and digital forensics, so how are you helping your clients to fight cyber-crime?
Digitpol provides assistance to business that have suffered a cyber-attack, data breach or theft of funds, when Digitpol steps in to assist we fast track all of the investigative steps such as the preservation and collection of evidence, examination of logs to identify how the attack took place and whom is effected, we issue a police approved report and we provide all the data to the Police, our role is often completed before the Police starts the case.
4. What is the day to day role of your company?
As the director I am daily involved with the team leaders all the units, actively participating in the many different projects we have, they range from R&D to cyber security, meetings with our partners and I am also hands-on with the investigations teams, as an investigator I often join new cases and take up the contact point with the clients. Each morning I join the briefings, so I have an oversight of the cases and developments.
5. What are the most common signs that a business is the target of cyber criminals?
The most common sign is unsuccessful persistent login attempts to a server, email, O365 or the main admin control of the organisation, other signs can include identifying anonymous IP visitors on the company’s website and several visits to the management profiles. Each business is configured differently, we advise clients to monitor failed login attempts and visitor activity as cyber criminals targeting business have typically researched the management before, they carried out email or phishing related crimes.
6. What is the top cyber threat a business owner faces today?
The top threat is still the human error, the top cyber crime is still email phishing attacks or business email compromise and office365 is the top target.
7. Do small business owners face the same level of cyber security issues as big companies? This depends on the cloud or online structure they use, if a small business is operating online, yes, they are a target.
8. Email is the most used form of communication, but it is also one of the areas where people are at risk of cyber-crime, what can people do to reduce the risk of cyber-crime through emails?
A strong security policy is essential in the fight against cyber crime, a policy that alerts administrators in real-time of changes such as rule creations, rule changes, user password changes and password login from different IP, amongst other things such as firewalls and spam detection, the security settings and configuration play an important role.
9. Last year there was a report that said Over 90% of information breaches start with an email, is that still the case?
Yes this is still very much the case, fraudsters first send out a mail which looks similar to an authentic email, when the victim falls for it, fraudsters then proceed, indeed most email fraud cases start with a fraudulent email.
10. You worked in the Dutch Police before you founded Digitpol what is like?
Yes, that’s correct, I worked for the Rotterdam Police, it’s now called the national police, district Rotterdam, the Dutch Police Force is very modern and excellent place to work. The force is very focused on tomorrows crimes and internally a lot of innovation takes place to fight crimes. A great experience and I was very honoured to have worked there.
11. What is next for Digitpol?
We have a lot of new projects in 2020, new programs are been developed and we are expanding to more countries. We are cooperating more and more with financial institutions and with Law Enforcement Joint Financial Investigation Units because financial crimes are high on the agenda, crimes such as money laundry and crypto frauds.
For more information on Digitpol, and to see all the services they provide and why they have become one of the most recommended experts in their field, please visit https://digitpol.com/netherlands-fraud-investigation/
