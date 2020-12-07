Senator Collett Announces Automated Red Light Enforcement Funds to Improve Traffic Safety in Montgomery County

North Wales, Pa. – December 7, 2020 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) has announced $662,778 in Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding to improve traffic safety in the 12th District.

“Good infrastructure and traffic safety are vital components to keeping our communities great places to live, work, shop and play,” Senator Collett explained. “Continuing to fund projects like this will be critical to revitalizing our local economy after such a difficult year.”

Grant recipients in the 12th District include:

Borough of Hatboro – $74,028 for upgrades to the pedestrian crossing at the Williams Lane & York Road intersection, safety will be improved by installing an overhead flashing beacon for the existing intersection.

Hatfield Township – $300,000 to improve accessibility and safety at four existing traffic signals in alignment with a recently completed a sidewalk connections plan.

Upper Moreland Township – $288,750 for modifications to traffic signals along York Road at Davisville Road and Easton Road to improve the operation and safety of the interaction between the at-grade SEPTA rail crossing.

Pennsylvania’s ARLE program aims to make signalized intersections safer by providing automated enforcement methods. Out of 123 applications, 16 projects were selected across 13 municipalities. A total of $8.2 million will be distributed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

