DLNR NEWS RELEASE: DRIVER SAFETY ALERT ON KAPAA QUARRY ROAD THIS WEEK

People & Trucks Working Along Heavily Traveled Route

(HONOLULU) – Beginning Thursday and possibly continuing through Tuesday, Dec. 15, drivers using Kapaa Quarry Road are strongly urged to stay alert and slow down while DLNR contractors address illegal campsites in the area.

Last Friday, DLNR’s homeless coordinator and officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources (DOCARE) gave notice to occupants of a half dozen camps on the mauka side of the road. The illegal camps are on a parcel of land under the jurisdiction of the DLNR Division of State Parks.

A state contractor will be working with large trucks and heavy equipment along the narrow, two- lane highway just below the intersection of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road. Workers will be collecting and hauling items that occupants of the illegal camps leave behind.

Additionally, personnel will be offering social and housing services to camp occupants.

Motorists can expect to see pedestrian traffic and possible short delays, as trucks arrive and leave the area. Kapaa Quarry Road is a commercial, heavy-truck route and DLNR is also asking professional truck drivers to exercise extreme caution during the clean-up operations.

