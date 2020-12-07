Maple Ridge Community Management Hires Doug Thompson as Director of Business Development

/EIN News/ -- Mississauga, ON, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Ridge Community Management (MRCM), an Associa® company, recently announced Doug Thompson as the new director of business development.

Mr. Thompson has been involved in the condominium industry for more than 12 years and possesses a seasoned sales background and in-depth experience working closely with condominium boards. As the new director of business development, he will focus on creating sales strategies and building effective business plans, as well as providing exceptional customer service as he introduces clients to MRCM’s management and service offerings.

“Doug is an experienced industry professional whose ability to develop customer-focused business strategies will help MRCM as we expand our service areas and reach new boards, residents, and communities,” stated Craig McMillan, RCM®, ACCI®, CMCA®, CAPM®, branch president. “We are excited to see how his leadership positively impacts our growth and our valued clients.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

