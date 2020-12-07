7 DECEMBER UPDATE: Wisconsin National Guard conducts COVID-19 specimen collection throughout the state

Citizen Soldiers and Citizen Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard collect specimens for COVID-19 testing Dec. 1 at a community-based testing site at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin National Guard has multiple COVID-19 specimen collection teams operating throughout the state. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Theusch

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams gathered over 28,000 COVID-19 specimens during a full testing week following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Teams have collected a cumulative total of nearly 959,000 specimens at community-based testing sites and institutional-based testing missions. The Wisconsin National Guard’s collection activities support the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s efforts to expand COVID-19 testing throughout the entire state.

The teams, which are tailorable to meet the needs of a specific facility or community, are dispatched from a larger task force of several hundred Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. They have been establishing mobile testing sites since early April at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior-living facilities, and community-based testing sites.

Most community-based testing sites across the state are conducted on a regularly scheduled basis throughout the fall. All visitors seeking a test at these sites are urged to contact their local health department for more information about a particular testing day.

Those seeking a test at a Wisconsin National Guard community-based specimen collection site are urged to register online in advance using the Dynamics Testing and Registration Application (DTRA) program, which is also known as COVID Connect.

After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via an email or a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days following the test.

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection sites operating the week of Dec. 7-13 along with cumulative testing site totals are listed below. Additional information on these testing sites and others is available at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

Adams County: A community-based testing operates every Monday between Oct. 26 and Dec. 7 at the Adams County Fairgrounds and has collected nearly 660 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Ashland County: One team operated a community-based testing site Oct. 22, Oct. 29, Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 in Highbridge and gathered over 600 specimens.

Barron County: A team collected over 200 specimens at a community-based testing site Nov. 25 at the fire department building in Barron and will return on Dec. 9.

Bayfield County: A community-based testing site in Iron River operates Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Dec. 10 has collected nearly 700 specimens as of Dec. 7. A team conducted a community-based testing site for Red Cliff Nation Nov. 7, Nov. 21 and Dec. 5 and gathered over 660 specimens.

Calumet County: One team gathered nearly 4,400 specimens at a community-based testing site Thursday through Saturday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 5 near Menasha.

Chippewa County: A team gathers specimens weekly at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Chippewa Falls between Oct. 20 and Dec. 8. A community-based testing site operated at the Northern Wisconsin Fairgrounds Nov. 5 and Dec. 1 and collected over 800 specimens.

Clark County: One team gathered nearly 325 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Curtiss.

Columbia County: One team collected over 775 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Cambria.

Dane County: Multiple teams conducted a community-based testing site May 11-Dec. 5 at the Madison’s Alliant Energy Center and collected nearly 308,000 specimens. The site continues operation under the direction of local health department personnel.

Dodge County: Beaver Dam hosts a community-based specimen collection site each Monday and Wednesday between Nov. 30 and Dec. 9 and has gathered over 700 specimens as of Dec. 7. A team collected nearly 800 specimens Nov. 30 at the Fox Lake Correctional Institution.

Door County: A community-based site in Sturgeon Bay operates Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 23 and Dec. 7 has collected over 650 specimens as of Dec. 7. A team operated a community-based testing site in Sister Bay Oct. 19, Nov. 2, Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 and collected nearly 550 specimens.

Douglas County: One team collected nearly 400 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Superior.

Dunn County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Menomonie and has gathered over 300 specimens as of Dec. 7. A team will gather specimens Dec. 8 at a long-term care facility in Menomonie.

Eau Claire County: Two community-based testing sites operate in Eau Claire County: A regional community-based testing at 6415 US Highway 12 in Eau Claire each Monday, Friday and Saturday from Oct. 2 to Dec. 7 has collected over 3,600 specimens as of Dec. 7; and Augusta each Wednesday from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 has collected over 360 specimens as of Dec. 7. A team gathered nearly 70 specimens Dec. 1 at the Eau Claire County Jail.

Florence County: One team gathered over 150 specimens at a community-based testing site Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 in Florence.

Forest County: One team collected 135 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Dec. 4 in Crandon.

Fond du Lac County: One team operates a community-based testing site every Thursday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 10 at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds. The site has collected over 3,300 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Grant County: Lancaster hosts a community-based testing site Oct. 13, Oct. 20, and Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24, Dec. 4 and Dec. 8. and has gathered nearly 1,100 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Iron County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Nov. 10 and Dec. 8 in Hurley and has collected nearly 250 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Iowa County: A team gathered nearly 235 specimens at a community-based testing site Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Dodgeville.

Jackson County: One team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday in Black River Falls from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 and has gathered nearly 900 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Jefferson County: One team collected over 4,000 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 23-24, Oct. 30-31, Nov. 6-7, Nov. 13-14, Nov. 20-21 and Dec. 4-5 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

Juneau County: One team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 10 in New Lisbon and has collected over 1,300 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Kenosha County: Two community-based testing sites operate in Kenosha County: Kenosha County East at the Kenosha Jobs Center each Monday from Oct. 12 to Dec. 7 has collected over 6,400 specimens as of Dec. 7, and Kenosha County West in Bristol each Friday from Oct. 16 to Dec. 4 has collected over 3,500 specimens as of Dec. 7.

La Crosse County: Four community-based testing sites operate in La Crosse County: West Salem each Saturday between Oct. 17 and Dec. 5 has collected over 1,300 specimens as of Dec. 7. La Crosse Oct. 19 and 29; Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; as well as Dec. 7 has collected over 2,050 specimens as of Dec. 7. La Crosse’s Holy Cross Diocesan Center each Tuesday between Nov. 3 and Dec. 8 has gathered nearly 1,100 specimens as of Dec. 7. Holmen each Friday between Oct. 23 and Dec. 4 gathered nearly 1,900 specimens.

Lafayette County: One team operated a community-based testing site Nov. 3, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 in Darlington and collected over 300 specimens.

Langlade County: One team gathered over 330 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Antigo.

Lincoln County: One team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 9 in Merrill and has collected nearly 900 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Manitowoc County: One team operated a community-based testing site Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Nov. 17, and Dec. 1 at the Manitowoc County Expo Center and collected nearly 1,000 specimens.

Marathon County: One team conducts a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 8 in Wausau and has collected over 1,400 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Marinette County: One team gathered over 400 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Peshtigo.

Menominee County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Keshena and had gathered nearly 650 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Milwaukee County: Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams operate a community-based testing site in South Milwaukee at 1525 Tenth Ave. The site is open each Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday between Oct. 23 and Dec. 9 and has collected nearly 12,000 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Monroe County: One team collected over 800 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 at the National Guard Armory in Tomah.

Oconto County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Mountain and has gathered over 330 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Oneida County: A community-based testing site operates each Tuesday and Thursday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 10 in Rhinelander and has collected over 2,100 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Outagamie County: A team conducts a community-based specimen collection site Oct. 15-17, 19-21, 26-28; Nov. 2-4, 8-10, 16-18, 23-25; and Dec. 1-2, 7-9 at Appleton North High School. It has collected over 9,400 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Ozaukee County: A team gathered over 1,800 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 17 and 31; Nov. 7, 14 and 21; and Dec. 5 in Port Washington.

Pepin County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Durand and has collected over 50 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Pierce County: A team operates a community-based specimen collection site each Monday between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 at the Ellsworth-Pierce Co-op in Ellsworth and has gathered over 1,700 specimens as of Dec. 7. A team collects specimens Dec. 7 at a long-term care facility in River Falls.

Polk County: A team operated a community-based testing site Oct. 21, Nov. 4, Nov. 18 and Dec. 2 in Balsam Lake and collected over 1,000 specimens.

Portage County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Monday between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 in Stevens Point and had collected over 1,350 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Racine County: Two community-based testing sites operate in Racine County: Franksville each Tuesday and Wednesday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 10 has collected over 5,800 specimens as of Dec. 7; and Racine’s Festival Hall Nov. 5, Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 has gathered nearly 2,500 specimens as of Dec. 7. A team gathers specimens Dec. 10 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Union Grove. A team collected nearly 350 specimens Dec. 1 at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility.

Rock County: A team collected over 5,600 specimens at a community-based testing site each Wednesday and Thursday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 3 at Blackhawk Technical College.

Richland County: One team collects specimens each Thursday between Oct. 29 and Dec. 10 at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Richland Center and has collected nearly 800 specimens as of Dec. 7.

St. Croix County: Two community-based testing sites operate in St. Croix County: Somerset Oct. 29, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 has gathered nearly 850 specimens as of Dec. 7; and a team gathered over 1,300 specimens Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3. in Hammond.

Sauk County: A team operates a community-based testing site Dec. 7 in La Valle.

Sawyer County: A team will conduct a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 9 at the fire hall in Winter and has collected over 300 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Shawano County: A team conducted a community-based testing site Shawano Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 and gathered nearly 500 specimens. A team operates a community-based site for the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation in Bowler Oct. 14, Oct. 27-28, Nov. 10, Nov. 24-25 and Dec. 7-9 has gathered over 800 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Sheboygan County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday and Friday from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds and has gathered over 3,700 specimens as of Dec. 7. A team collects specimens Dec. 7 at the Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution.

Vernon County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 25 and Dec. 10 in Viroqua and has collected over 1,250 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Walworth County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Oct. 27 and Dec. 8 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn and has collected over 3,000 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Washington County: One team will operate a community-based testing site each Tuesday from Oct. 13 to Dec. 8 at the Washington County Fairgrounds and has gathered over 3,100 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Waukesha County: One team operates a community-based testing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Waukesha County Expo Center between Oct. 12 and Dec. 9 and has collected nearly 10,500 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Waupaca County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 14 and Dec. 9 at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds and has collected over 1,300 specimens as of Dec. 7.

Winnebago County: One team operates a community-based testing site Sep. 1 to Dec. 31 at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh and has collected nearly 44,000 specimens as of Dec. 7. A team collects specimens Dec. 7-8 at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution and Dec. 10 at the Winnebago County Jail.