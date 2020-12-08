New Apple Mac Mini garners a perfect score (at full price) from DealCentral

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M1 CPU Presents Unprecedented Value Proposition

I was shocked to see how well that M1 chip is performing. This actually kind of blew up our modeling. We rarely see a 100% score on a product, especially when the product hasn’t been discounted.”
— Yishai Grossman
BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apple (AAPL) took a big risk in moving away from Intel CPUs with its new Mac Mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro lineup, but the early reactions are extremely positive. DealCentral, which rates technology deals based on performance per dollar, gave the new Mac Mini a perfect 100%, and is the website’s top choice in both the “Casual Desktop” and “Business Desktop” categories.

“As the benchmarks started coming in, I was shocked to see how well that M1 chip is performing.” said Yishai Grossman, CEO of Deal Central, from his New York workspace. “This actually kind of blew up our modeling. We rarely see a 100% score on a product, especially when the product hasn’t been discounted. When you consider that this is an Apple product, which we’ve historically rated as ‘overpriced’, we were shocked.”

DealCentral’s Deal Score models set projected prices for tech products based on their performance, and grade sale prices relative to those projected prices. Higher scores mean more computer horsepower per dollar, and scores of 95%+ are considered Black Friday level deals.

