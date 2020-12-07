Suspects Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, December 6, 2020, in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 11:24 am, the suspects approached the victim, as he sat in his vehicle, at the listed location. Suspect one entered the vehicle and both suspects demanded the victim’s property. When the victim did not comply, Suspect one then assaulted the victim. During the assault, Suspect one fired a handgun and struck the victim. The suspects then fled the scene without any property. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.