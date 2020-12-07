Consider Lynch as Your Intellectual Property Partner

Lynch LLP is dedicated to helping clients protect their intellectual assets. From corporate formations to intellectual property and business disputes.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynch LLP is dedicated to helping clients protect their intellectual assets. We help startups and multinational firms alike develop intellectual property portfolios and achieve their goals in today’s competitive markets. From corporate formations to intellectual property and business disputes, we want to be your legal partner.

“Every client is different,” said Sean Lynch, partner at Lynch LLP. “That’s why we develop unique solutions for each client. Whether you’re an individual inventor, a startup, or an established business, we can help you develop a robust intellectual property portfolio.”

Here's a brief look at our services.

Patents

--------------

Our team has strong technical backgrounds with the scientific depth to write patent applications that capture new and novel inventions. We also work strategically to create an umbrella of coverage extending beyond the exact confines of the invention. Combining our experience as patent attorneys with our experience in patent litigation, our patent applications are created to withstand scrutiny and maximize enforceability. Our expertise extends into negotiating and drafting licensing agreements.

Trademarks

--------------

When it comes to trademarking, our attorneys have years of experience filing applications. We aren’t a filing service that will leave you with a rejected trademark and no idea of what to do next. We conduct an availability search and registrability analysis before filing any new mark to give you an idea of how likely it is that your mark will move smoothly to registration. If it looks like the branding you want is not available, no sweat—we will do an additional search, no charge.

Copyrights

--------------

Owning a copyright can be simple. However, within the realm of law, the details make all the difference. One crucial area where we can help you is registering your rights so when the time comes, you will be able to lean on such rights. What may seem to be a small task can easily become a long and drawn-out headache when someone encroaches on your work. We represent both plaintiffs and defendants in copyright disputes. We employ fierce and strategic advocacy for our clients--whether you’ve been unfairly targeted and need to assert a fair use defense or you’ve identified theft of your work. If your work has been stolen, ask us about a contingency agreement. Not every case can be taken on contingency, but copyright cases often lend themselves to this type of arrangement, and we are happy to explore different representation options.

Having access to experts in these areas of law can make a tremendous difference in the amount of effort and energy you need to spend. We can help you avoid hassle and cut out risks when dealing with patents, trademark, and copyrighting.

