Pharmaceutical Entrepreneur Dr. Fred Sancilio Examines the Timeline to Approve a COVID-19 Drug
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent article on True Activist, pharmaceutical entrepreneur, Frederick Sancilio, shared his expert opinion regarding the development and approval of an effective COVID-19 vaccine.
With over 45 years of expertise in the pharmaceutical industry as a scientist and entrepreneur, Fred Sancilio has dozens of patents in pharmaceutical technology issued to him and has written hundreds of articles over his career. Currently working with three drug development programs, Dr. Sancilio is actively involved with a therapeutic to treat Covid-19 infections.
While the pandemic only began heating up across North America in March, Frederick Sancilio had already been closely monitoring the events that had been unfolding in Asia and Europe months prior to the North American outbreaks.
At that time, Fred Sancilio was already receiving speculations from people believing a treatment had already been discovered — but he knew this wasn’t the case.
“What I’ve learned in my time as a drug researcher is that treatments that appear to be miraculous are nearly always coincidental and the overnight cure is seldom a real one,” said Sancilio.
He also addressed that big question that millions of people around the world have asking: Why is the COVID-19 drug taking so long to get approval?
Statistically, relevant testing protocols provide the only way to be certain a cure is a cure and not an anomaly, shared Sancilio. However, there is no exact timeline to these trials, but researchers are working hard to design reliable clinical trials until a cure is found.
For more information, please visit https://fredsancilio.com/.
About Dr. Frederick Sancilio
Dr. Fred Sancilio has spent over 45 years in the pharmaceutical industry as a scientist and entrepreneur. Fred earned a Ph.D. at Rutgers University in New Jersey and in the last couple of years in that program he also worked full time in the research center at Hoffmann-La Roche, a major drug company. In 1979, when drug companies conducted all their own research and lab work, Sancilio decided to start his own drug development company, Applied Analytical Industries (AAI), to provide contract research and laboratory analysis. Today, Sancilio works with several companies: a company that is nearing completion of an Alzheimer’s medication that looks very promising, a second company which is working on a potential therapeutic for COVID-19, and third, a company that focuses on inflammatory diseases that can be alleviated by omega-3 fatty acids.
