Nine Missouri state parks to temporarily close for managed deer hunts

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, DEC. 7, 2020 – To safely and effectively manage the deer population in some state parks, managed deer hunts are held in a coordinated effort between the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ division of State Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation. The following parks may be temporarily closed on the specified dates listed below.

Bennett Spring State Park – Dec. 8-9, 2020

Mark Twain State Park – Dec. 12-13, 2020

Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park – Dec. 12-13, 2020

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and Historic Site – Dec. 12-13, 2020

Ha Ha Tonka State Park – Dec. 12-13, 2020

Knob Noster State Park – Dec. 12-13, 2020

Pomme de Terre (Hermitage Only) – Dec. 12-13, 2020

St. Joe State Park – Dec. 12-13, 2020

Truman State Park – Dec. 12-13, 2020

Before heading to a Missouri state park, check the Park and Site Status Map at mostateparks.com for any temporary closures that may impact your visit.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

