Ecobank Academy trains NCD Alliance members from over 30 countries on financial management

The Ecobank Academy, which is the corporate university of the leading pan-African banking group, Ecobank (https://www.Ecobank.com/), is providing bespoke financial management training courses for national and regional alliance members of the NCD Alliance (NCDA) as part of its Advocacy Institute Seed Programme. The training, which follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ecobank Group and NCDA earlier this year, will focus on, resilience, effective budgeting; financial planning and reporting and record management for non-profit organisations.

Simon Rey, Group Head, Ecobank Academy said: “As a leading pan-African financial institution, we are leveraging our Academy, which is one of the largest capability development centres in Africa, to provide training for members of NCD Alliance in order to add value to their organisations. Ecobank is determined to maximise the impact of our three-year ‘Together for Better Health’ campaign led by the Ecobank Foundation. The campaign benefits local communities across Africa by raising awareness about Non-Communicable Disease (NCDs) and educating people on how to prevent them by adopting healthy behaviours.”

Katie Dain, CEO, NCD Alliance added: “At the NCD Alliance we recognise that sound financial management by civil society is vital to the efficient delivery of our global initiatives to prevent and control NCDs. The training courses provided by the Ecobank Academy for our alliance members from across the world will play a significant role in reinforcing the financial capabilities of their teams and better position them to successfully drive change for the millions of people suffering from NCDs across every continent.”

39 leaders from over 30 national and regional NCD alliances members of NCD Alliance will be trained in December 2020.

About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’ or ‘The Group’): Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’) is the parent company of the Ecobank Group (https://www.Ecobank.com/), the leading independent pan-African banking group. The Ecobank Group employs over 14,800 people and serves about 24 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries. The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth and asset management. ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan. For further information please visit https://www.Ecobank.com/.

About the Ecobank Academy: The Ecobank Academy was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest capability development centres in Africa focused on Banking, Digital Financial Services and Leadership Development. As the first pan-African corporate university, it provides training programmes to all Ecobank staff. To support the Bank’s mission for Africa, the Academy also provides world-class development and certification-based programmes to external organisations across the continent, in English, French and Portuguese. It learning experiences are Pan-African, local, personal, digital and, above all, transformational. The main Ecobank Academy centre is located in Lomé, Togo.

About the NCD Alliance: The NCD Alliance (NCDA) (https://NCDAlliance.org/) is a unique civil society network of 270 members in more than 80 countries, dedicated to improving NCD prevention and control worldwide. Our network includes NCDA members, national and regional NCD alliances, scientific and professional associations, and academic and research institutions. Together with strategic partners, including WHO, the UN and governments, NCDA is transforming the global fight against NCDs.