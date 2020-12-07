FREE Webinar - 2020: The Year That Changed Health Care

2020 has been the year that challenged health care professionals to learn, adapt, and grow as they cared for patients through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concepts of quarantine and social distancing became commonplace as telehealth and remote patient monitoring usage grew exponentially, health systems were stressed, and mental health treatment became more important than ever.

2020: The Year that Changed Health Care, on Wednesday, December 16 at 1:00pm Eastern. URAC’s President and CEO, Dr. Shawn Griffin, and Dr. Vincent Nelson of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association will reflect on the state of health care throughout the year, including how COVID forced a shift in the entire health care landscape; they will also share their thoughts on what we’ve learned about health care in 2020.

They will discuss how the lessons we learned can ensure high-quality patient care in future years. This interactive webinar will allow ample time for discussion and questions along the way; participants will be encouraged to be a part of the conversation.

2020: The Year That Changed Health Care

Wednesday, December 16, 1.00pm to 2:00pm (EST)

Register for this FREE webinar at https://www.urac.org/events/2020-year-changed-health-care

Laura Wood, Director URAC 202-326-3968 communications@urac.org