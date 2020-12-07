Target Decorated Apparel Expands Its National Presence With Arizona Facility

/EIN News/ -- NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Target Decorated Apparel, a leading contract decorator for the promotional products and retail industries, is pleased to announce that it will open a new facility in Arizona to better serve its West Coast customers as well as support the future growth of the company. The new 7,200 square foot facility is located in Phoenix at the Weststate Arizona Commerce Center, 7225 W. Roosevelt Street, Suite 182, and will feature state of the art screen printing and embroidery equipment to provide the same outstanding quality that Target Decorated Apparel is known for. The facility will also offer heat transfers and fulfillment services, and is expected to be operational in March 2021.



“We are very excited to add a second Target Decorated Apparel location in Arizona,” said Steve Kanney, Principal and Owner of Target Decorated Apparel. “Having a second location will not only help us realize significant cost reductions and other efficiencies when serving clients in the Western United States, but it will also help us meet growing demand from new customers. Customer service, art services/design and accounting will continue to be centralized in Illinois.”

Kevin Schardt, President of Target Decorated Apparel who will oversee Phoenix in addition to the company’s Naperville headquarters, added, “The Arizona operation will follow the same standard operating procedures and best practices we employ at our Naperville location to ensure our customers receive the highest quality decoration, regardless of where it is produced. In addition, our close proximity to the UPS distribution center in Phoenix will help us ensure faster delivery to all of our West Coast customers.”

About Target Decorate Apparel

Headquartered in Naperville, Ill., Target Decorated Apparel (asi/90549, ppai/156880) has been a leading contract decorator to the promotional products and retail industries for more than 32 years. The company operates a state of the art 40,000 square foot print facility and has capacity to decorate over ten million garments annually. More information on Target Decorated Apparel is available at www.targetda.com or by calling 1 (800) 689-6461.

Media Contact:

David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com