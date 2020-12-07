Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Hit $13,938 Million by 2023, Trending Report with Covid 19 Impact Analysis
North America is expected to dominate the nerve repair & regeneration market during - 2023 . Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market to reach $13,938 million - 2023
Global nerve repair and regeneration market accounted for $6.70 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.93 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period, 2017-2023. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market share, key segments, and competitive landscape.
North America is expected to dominate the global nerve repair and regeneration market during the forecast period. However, the market is growing at a faster rate in the developing countries, owing to the increase in the number of patients suffering from neurological diseases and improvement in the healthcare facilities.
The factors propelling the nerve repair and regeneration market are rise in geriatric population, growing prevalence of neurological and epidemic disorders, and introduction of novel and innovative products for nerve repair and regeneration. However, stringent regulatory requirements for product approvals, lack of skilled professionals, and high cost of the devices restrict the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investment by major medical diagnostics giants and improvement in healthcare facilities in Asia-Pacific are likely to offer immense growth opportunities to the market players.
The neuromodulation surgeries segment contributed the highest share in 2016, owing to the increase in patients suffering from neural disorders. Neuromodulation surgery devices contributed the highest share in 2016, owing to the wide range of product offering for nerve repair. The North American market accounted for a significant share in the global market in 2016, owing to growth in number of patients suffering from neurological disorders.
Key Findings of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market:
In 2016, the neuromodulation surgery segment accounted for the highest share of the global nerve repair and regeneration market.
The neuromodulation surgeries devices segment contributed the highest revenue to the global market in 2016.
The nerve conduits segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.
North America market is dominating the market with a share of over two-fifths of the market.
The report provides an analysis of the key players operating in the global nerve repair and regeneration market. They include AxoGen Inc. (U.S.), Baxter International (U.S.), Boston Scientific Incorporation (U.S.), Cyberonics Inc. (U.S.), Integra Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic Plc. (U.S.), Orthomed S.A.S. (France), Polyganics B.V. (Netherlands), St. Jude Medical (U.S.), and Stryker Corporation (U.S.).
