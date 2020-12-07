Topical Pain Relief Market Size in U.S. is Generating Revenue of $3.73 Billion by 2025
Increase in availability of online topical pain relief products is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
High prevalence of different types of pain and upsurge in adoption of topical based therapy drive the growth of the market for the U.S. topical pain relief in the recent years.
The U.S. Topical Pain Relief Market was valued at $2.32 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $3.73 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025.
Topical pain relief medications are pain killers that are designed to relieve pain as they are composed of different ingredients such as opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), salicylates, capsaicin, and others. These products have a heating or cooling effect that stimulate the nerves near the pain point and relieve pain. When pain is localized, patients highly prefer topical treatments as adjunctive therapy, which can be as effective as oral treatments and cause fewer side effects. They are directly applied, rubbed, or sprayed on the skin over painful muscles or joints.
The market report includes a detailed analysis of the Covid-19 impact on the Topical Pain Relief market. Over the course of 2020–2027, the market is expected to show significant growth. However, the recent Covid-19 outbreak is likely to affect some of the business operations. The report includes an analysis of how Covid-19 has and will affect the industry, studying reliable sources, interviews of experts, and annual reports of the major market players. The report includes major drivers, restraints, and opportunities within the Topical Pain Relief market.
The key factors that drive the U.S. topical pain relief market growth includes increase in prevalence of arthritis, rise in number of patient with joint pain, diabetic neuropathy, and other bone disorders across the U.S. In addition, rise in geriatric population, fewer side effects caused by topical pain relief as compared to oral medications, easy availability of medication, and high adoption of topical pain relief products by sportsperson. However, topical pain relief medications can cause irritation, and these products are usually characterized by an unpleasant odor, which impede the market growth. Conversely, the development of an online platform for topical therapeutics is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the U.S. market.
The non-opioids segment accounted for the largest share in 2017 owing to high usage in treatment of pain and lesser side effects as compared to opioids. By type, the over-the counter pain relief segment dominated the U.S. topical pain relief market in terms of revenue in 2017 and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period.
The utilization rate of cream pain relief products is high owing to high availability of these products with high success rate and lesser side effects. However, the patch pain relief products segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
The pharmacies & drug stores segment is the largest segment in the U.S. topical pain relief market, and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to record highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Key Players Are:
Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Sanofi S.A., Topical BioMedics, Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Nestle S.A.
Key Findings of the U.S. Topical Pain Relief Market:
• The opioids segment accounted for nearly one-fourth U.S. topical pain relief market share in 2017.
• The over-the-counter pain relief segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025.
• The spray segment accounted for around one-eighth share of the U.S. market in 2017.
