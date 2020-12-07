Winter Ban on Spreading Manure and Organic Nutrient Sources to Cropland Begins Dec. 15

December 7, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, MD (Dec. 7, 2020) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture reminds farmers that December 15 is the last day to spread manure and other organic nutrient sources on cropland. Farmers may resume nutrient applications on March 1 as long as fields are not saturated, snow-covered, or hard-frozen.

To avoid nutrient losses on farmland and to reduce runoff into waterways, spreading manure in the winter is prohibited by Maryland’s Nutrient Management Regulations. Liquid manure sources generated on the farm must be stored in structures. The department is authorized to work with farmers to prevent overflows from storage structures in the winter and to minimize impacts to water quality. In these circumstances, farmers must contact the Nutrient Management Program for emergency authorization before any spreading can take place.

Temporary field stockpiling of stackable organic nutrient sources with 60% or less moisture content is allowed. Stackable organic nutrient sources should not be applied to fields in winter under any conditions.

Farmers should contact their regional nutrient management specialist if they have storage concerns or questions about the regulations. For additional information, visit the program’s website.

# # #

