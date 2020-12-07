Operating Room Management Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in the next upcoming year
increase in awareness regarding the availability of advanced technologies also propels the growth of the operating room management markets.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Operating room management market aims to maximize operational efficiency by increasing the number of surgical procedures performed and through minimizing the resources needed. Operating room management market deals with long-term decision-making based on predicted work load which is not limited to maximizing the utilization of personnel’s and materials but it also involves expansion decisions, optimal patient safety and outcomes, decrease delays with an end result of achieving satisfaction of outcomes for both the physicians and the patients.
The major driving factor for the growth of operating room management market are increase in pricing pressures on hospitals, concerns over growing of healthcare costs, greater patient satisfaction, and growing investment for the betterment of healthcare infrastructure worldwide. There is a rise in numbers of surgeries performed globally owing to increase in elderly and chronic patient population and increase in the number of road accidents will help to boost the demand for operating room management systems. Furthermore, increase in awareness regarding the availability of advanced technologies also propels the growth of the operating room management markets. However, the high expenses involved in establishing a properly efficient patient management system, as well as operating room management system, and maintenance of the technology are very high, and the lack of proper skilled technicians can restrain the market growth.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides a detailed analysis of the current operating room management market trends and market forecast estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
An in-depth market analysis includes analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.
A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global market is provided.
The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current market trends and future market potential from 2018 to 2025 in terms of value.
An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.
Key market players within the ORM market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of global market.
In a hospital, the operating room is one of the costliest units to run. Operating rooms always need high investment and maintenance costs. Surgeries also account for the largest share of revenues and budgets of hospitals. Thus, it is imperative as well as strategic for hospitals to manage operating rooms efficiently as there is an opportunity to increase returns on investments by optimizing the use is greatest for operating rooms.
Major players in the operating room management market host exhibition and seminars to display and promote the use of it in hospital industry. Some key players in the operating room management market are GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation Becton, Dickinson and Company, Surgical Information Systems, Optum, Meditech, Picis Clinical Solutions, Getinge AB and STERIS plc.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Solutions
Data management and communication solutions
Anesthesia information management systems
Operating room supply management solutions
Operating room scheduling solutions
Performance management solutions
Other solutions
