Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2300 Block of Hartford Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a fatal shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast, on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

At approximately 10:02 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male in the hallway of the building suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital where all lifesaving efforts failed and he was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 20 year-old Nathaniel Ford, of Southeast, DC.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that two suspects approached the decedent and fired shots. Special Police Officers heard the gunshots and observed the suspects fleeing the scene armed with handguns. While fleeing the scene, there was an exchange of gunfire between one of the suspects and a Special Police Officer.

A short time later, Seventh District officers responded to the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast, where they located a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, he was placed under arrest. It is believed that the juvenile male sustained the gunshot wound as result of the Special Police Officer discharging their firearm.

On Monday, December 7, 2020, a 15 year old juvenile male was placed under arrest and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed in reference to this offense.

This case remains under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.