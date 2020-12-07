Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Value to hit $4.18 billion by 2026, at CAGR of 4.7% | PCOS
The growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome market is attributed to the rise in prevalence of PCOS disorders across the globe.
Surge in incidence of PCOS, rise in number of pipeline drugs, and increase in healthcare expenditure worldwide drive the growth of the global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment industry was estimated at $2.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $4.18 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.
Drivers, restraints and opportunities-
Rise in incidence of PCOS, surge in number of pipeline drugs, and increase in healthcare expenditure worldwide fuel the growth of the global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market. On the other hand, lack of approved therapeutics for treatment of PCOS curtails down the growth to some extent. However, higher number of unmet needs for treatment of PCOS are expected to create a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.
The insulin segment to retain its dominance by 2026-
Based on drug class, the insulin segment accounted for more than one-third of the global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. Easy accessibility of the drugs, technological advancements for detection of PCOS, and preferable usage of insulin sensitizing agents in management of PCOS are majorly driving segment growth. The oral segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026. Key advantages offered by oral contraceptives such as regulation of female hormone, reduction of hair loss & acne, and cost effectivity boost the growth of the segment.
The drug segment to maintain the lion's share during the estimated period-
Based on distribution channel, the drug segment held the major share in 2018, generating nearly three-fifths of the global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market. The segment is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the online segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the study period. These pharmacies offer various advantages such as more convenience, fewer expenses, easy access to patient reviews, and price comparisons, which fuel the growth of the segment.
North America to lead the trail till 2026-
Based on geography, North America contributed to nearly half of the global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market revenue in 2018, and is projected to dominate till 2026. Higher prevalence of PCOS, rise in healthcare awareness, presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure along with early detection of the disease, increase in the number of trained medical professionals, and easy accessibility to the therapeutics are the major factors driving the market growth in the region. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period. Surge in health awareness, development in healthcare infrastructure, rise in number of hospitals & diagnostic centers equipped with advanced medical facilities, and increase in number of target population in the emerging economies are the prime factors that instigate the market growth.
Key market players-
Allergan plc., AstraZeneca plc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson and Johnson, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., SANOFI, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.
