Election Integrity Watchdog Amistad Project Accuses PA Officials of Illegally Influencing Election
Motion alleges violations resulted in more than 100,000 potentially fraudulent ballotsARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amistad Project of the non-partisan Thomas More Society filed litigation Friday evening in Pennsylvania alleging that due to legal violations by state and local government officials, the state’s reported presidential election results might be off by a little more than 120,000 votes.
The number of ballots in question came from a combination of the Amistad Project’s expert data analysis and extensive, on-the-ground investigations indicating that about 1.4% of the nearly 7 million ballots counted in Pennsylvania were potentially erroneous.
“Pennsylvania’s error rate is orders of magnitude greater than the 0.0008% tolerance set by Congress,” noted Phill Kline, director of the Amistad Project. “This seriously undermines public confidence in the fairness of our elections, and it’s all because some government officials chose to abuse their power and ignore the law.”
The lawsuit alleges, for instance, that Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar gave partisan activist groups direct access to Pennsylvania’s official voter rolls. It also claims that certain left-leaning counties illegally “pre-canvassed” by scanning and weighing mail-in ballots so that they could be “cured” before the election.
In separate litigation, the Amistad Project has alleged that those same counties received unlawful private funding from a leftist organization called the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which is financed by $350 million donated earlier this year by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
The Zuckerberg/CTCL money, which paid the salaries of election workers and financed equipment purchases, could be reclaimed by CTCL if the recipients failed to live up to a number of strict conditions, usurping the state legislature’s authority to manage elections.
“Private interests cannot be allowed to create a two-tiered election system unaccountable to the public,” said Kline. “Mark Zuckerberg was invited into the electoral process and the American people were kicked out.”
Reference: Filing # WCMWHB00816378
#############
Jillian Anderson
ProActive
+1 330-980-3053
media@proactivecommunications.com