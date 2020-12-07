Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,733 in the last 365 days.

Pelosi Statement on Biden-Harris Appointments in Health Care

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

 

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris announced appointments for key health care roles:

 

“President-elect Biden has nominated an outstanding health care team, whose leadership will be critical in the fight to crush the coronavirus and defend every American’s right to quality, affordable health care.  

 

“Attorney General Becerra is a towering champion of health care, whose strategic leadership, keen intellect and outstanding policy expertise were essential in the defense of the Affordable Care Act in the Courts.  As Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, he will be a vital force for progress.

 

“Jeff Zients, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Vivek Murthy, Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Natalie Quillian bring great understanding and expertise to the challenges to health and financial security facing hard-working American families.  Their leadership during this precarious moment will be life-saving, and our Democratic House Majority looks forward to working with this outstanding team.”

 

# # #

You just read:

Pelosi Statement on Biden-Harris Appointments in Health Care

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.