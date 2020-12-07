Pelosi Statement on Biden-Harris Appointments in Health Care

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris announced appointments for key health care roles:

“President-elect Biden has nominated an outstanding health care team, whose leadership will be critical in the fight to crush the coronavirus and defend every American’s right to quality, affordable health care.

“Attorney General Becerra is a towering champion of health care, whose strategic leadership, keen intellect and outstanding policy expertise were essential in the defense of the Affordable Care Act in the Courts. As Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, he will be a vital force for progress.

“Jeff Zients, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Vivek Murthy, Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Natalie Quillian bring great understanding and expertise to the challenges to health and financial security facing hard-working American families. Their leadership during this precarious moment will be life-saving, and our Democratic House Majority looks forward to working with this outstanding team.”

