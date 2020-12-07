New interactive website chronicles the stories, people behind the new Red Wing Bridge (Dec. 7, 2020)

RED WING, Minn. — A new interactive website is available for the public to learn more about the people and places that are connected to the new Eisenhower Bridge of Valor constructed over the Mississippi River at Red Wing on Hwy 63, according to the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation.

The website, which can be found at exploreeisenhowerbridgeofvalor.com, is a symbolic note to mark the bridge project’s completion. Work has wrapped up on the bridge and the project is considered significantly complete, but there will be some minor work taking place in spring of 2021.

The website includes a map with pinpoints that highlight elements of the bridge and people connected to it. By clicking on the pinpoints, the public can view brief videos and read information that includes locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Additional information chronicles the construction process through photos, key elements of the bridge and a historical look at the river crossings at Red Wing through recent history.

The new Eisenhower Bridge of Valor opened to traffic on Nov. 22, 2019. Construction continued in 2020 with additional work on the new bridge, demolition of the old bridge and final construction on the adjacent roads.

Zenith Tech, Inc., of Waukesha, Wis., is the prime contractor for the $63.4 million Hwy 63 bridge construction project. Work included building a new bridge to replace the Hwy 63 bridge, replacing the slip ramp over Hwy 61, reconstructing approach roads in Minnesota and Wisconsin, improving access to Red Wing and upgrading pedestrian and bicyclist crossings.

