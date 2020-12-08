New Website Aims Healthcare Leaders Toward Restoring Strategic Growth in 2021
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies Website Crystalizes and Repackages Strategic Growth SolutionsSAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has launched a new website and enhanced their services aimed at reversing the unsustainable losses experienced during the pandemic by hospitals, health systems, and physician organizations.
Moving into 2021, the firm’s 20th year in business, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has sharpened their strategic growth toolkit for organizations to relaunch and recover profitable service lines and return to sustainable, strategic growth.
"We operate at the intersection of strategy, sales, growth and execution. This is where we provide healthcare leaders with our reinforcement and eye on the horizon, while their focus is on day-to-day operations," said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, Chief Executive Officer. "Given the continued devastating effects of COVID-19, we have super-charged our mission to raise awareness and expand access to the transformative, strategic growth programs that healthcare organizations desperately need in 2021."
Tiller-Hewitt’s proven programs deliver strategic growth and measurable results: improving physician engagement, minimizing leakage, maximizing network utilization, protecting market share, and growing strategic, high-margin service lines and specialties.
Despite - or even because of - the disruption of the pandemic, forward-thinking organizations across the U.S. have been positioning themselves for strategic growth recovery by embracing laser-focused data analytics, lean process improvement and retooled outreach teams.
“Throughout the crisis, many health system and physician group leaders have engaged Tiller-Hewitt to perform organizational relaunch and recovery readiness assessments, and develop and execute growth strategies,” said Thomas Tiller II, Chief Operating Officer. “These engagements, combined with our boots-on-the-ground experience with clients throughout 2020, have helped us crystallize and expand our scope of services to meet the mission-critical challenge they will face in 2021: restoring strategic growth.”
Three examples of the work Tiller-Hewitt has recently completed in this pandemic:
-Implementation of a new “Yes and Send” policy that generated a 22% increase in inpatient cardiology transfers for a major health system in New Mexico
-Re-design and execution of a successful physician onboarding program, engaging over 70 stakeholders in a robust, virtual value-stream mapping process and also conducting a virtual mentor-matching program for nearly 80 physicians and advanced practice providers across a large Midwest health system
-Assessment focusing on strategic growth and leakage mitigation, and addressing physician engagement and access issues, to position a multi-hospital medical center in the South for recovery of key service lines in 2021
“Again and again, Tiller-Hewitt is the first call when CEOs we’ve successfully partnered with in the past join a new organization or face a new challenge,” said Tiller-Hewitt. “Our track record gives them the confidence to ‘seize the moment’ and take proactive steps on the path toward measurable results in strategic service lines. This is one of those moments.”
Access key strategic growth programs and resources at www.tillerhewitt.com
-Strategic assessments
-Network optimization and care consolidation
-COVID-10 relaunch and recovery resources
-Data analytics and referral tracking tools
-Physician engagement, rapid ramp-up and retention
-Physician liaison outreach programs and training
About Tiller-Hewitt
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies works with healthcare organizations that want to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. The Tiller-Hewitt team designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, and population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture and build strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People. To learn more, watch this video or visit tillerhewitt.com.
