Local Cigar Shop Franchise “Smokers Host” Offers Cigar Vault in Select Locations
Pull up for plenty of free parking.
A look inside the shop.
Well-stocked humidor in several locations.
Smokers Host, a franchise of local cigar shops with 18 locations throughout Indiana, offers the Cigar Vault walk-in humidor. Available in choice locations.
We have some of the latest products to hit the market. Locations throughout Indiana.”INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smokers Host, the local cigar shop franchise known all around Indiana, introduces the Cigar Vault, a new premium walk-in humidor, in 6 locations. Since 2002, they have been employee-owned providing their products all over Indiana.
— Smokers Host Website
Cigar Vaults can be found inside the Smokers Host local cigar shop locations in Crawfordsville, Greenfield, Martinsville, Monticello, Mooresville, and Washington, Indiana. The company website invites people to “check out our selection” and their products are “guaranteed fresh.”
A look around the Smokers Host local cigar shop showcases two or three main areas. Most have two areas. The shops with Cigar Vaults have three.
The first space is “the counter”. On, around, or behind the counter is where tobacco products are found. All patrons must be age 21 or over to enter or purchase anything from the shop.
The second space is “the wall”. Here is where ashtrays, lighters, cutters, hookahs, and other accessories are found. Anyone working behind the counter can help customers navigate the wall. Store associates are friendly and knowledgeable.
Then, at select locations, there are the humidors. These are also called the Cigar Vaults. They are well-stocked and offer lots of premium brands that are guaranteed to be fresh. There are new additions to the humidors all the time so visiting often is strongly encouraged.
The atmosphere is casual as each Smokers Host local cigar shop offers “quality for less”. However, there is a warm distinction inside the shop that makes every customer feel like a VIP when they come in. The staff aims to get each customer’s purchase just right.
Pricing is fair, the stores are clean, and they can be found all around Indiana in the following locations:
• ALEXANDRIA – 1405 N. Park Avenue
• BATESVILLE – 211 E. Pearl St
• CONNERSVILLE – 3150 Western Avenue
• CRAWFORDSVILLE – 1837 U.S. Highway 231
• EDINBURGH – 8797 S. US Highway 31
• GREENFIELD – 1518 N. State Street
• GREENSBURG – 1907 N. Greensburg Crossing
• GREENSBURG – 601 W. Main Street, Suite A
• GREENWOOD – 1026 US Hwy 31 South
• LINTON – 309 A Street NW
• LOOGOOTEE – 109 E. Broadway St.
• MARTINSVILLE – 339 Morton Avenue
• MONTICELLO – 302 W. Broadway
• MOORESVILLE – 17 E. South Street
• RUSHVILLE – 1510 N. Main Street
• SHELBYVILLE – 903 S. Harrison
• TIPTON – 100 Mill Street
• WASHINGTON – 301 E. National Highway
Customers can enjoy the convenience of each cigar shop while remaining safe. In compliance with COVID-19 safety regulations, all customers must wear a mask while inside. Social distancing measures have also been put into place. Six-foot social distancing is required.
It is easy to understand why people love this franchise. Visit a Smokers Host local cigar shop at one of their Indiana locations. Go to their website at https://www.kocolene.com/smokers-host/ to learn how to be a franchisee.
