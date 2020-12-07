Founded by Chaos Engineering Pioneer, Jeli.io Launches First Incident Analysis Platform With $4 Million in Funding

Jeli Uses Incidents as a Catalyst for Understanding Pain Points in Organizations so They Can Improve the Collaboration and Communication Between Engineering and Business Units

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at SREcon20 Americas, Jeli.io formally launched and unveiled the first incident analysis platform. The platform uses incidents as a catalyst for understanding how their company is doing so they can stay focused on what really matters and improve response, prevention and long-term reliability. The product is in private beta with brand name companies like Indeed, the world’s number one job site.



Indeed Head of SRE Jason Koppe said: “Jeli is our new secret sauce for learning from incidents and increasing trust, collaboration, initiative, creativity, on-the-job training and effectiveness in eliciting insightful information from others. Jeli's unique approach is unmatched, and we're making everything better about the way we work together, grow together and succeed together. I'm ecstatic to partner with Jeli.”

Today most companies look for how much their incidents cost from customer revenue loss. However, the wildly overlooked area is the hidden coordination costs within teams which can cost hundreds of hours of engineering time without delivering a better customer experience ultimately repeating the same broken processes. Companies find that they are increasingly having the same incidents, not getting their action items completed and driving a wedge between engineering and business units.

Jeli highlights incident coordination costs, uncovers organizational issues and generates recommendations to help companies address these issues before they become irreparable. Jeli coalesces disparate systems involved in incidents and directs users’ attention to areas that are costing companies the most during incidents so that users can not only improve the collaboration and process aspects of incident response but improve on-call rotations and strengthen the capability of getting your action items complete.

“Jeli gives companies the visibility and critical focus to ensure their chaos engineering and incident response practices continue to optimize. Their action items actually get followed through on because they are useful, all while safeguarding companies from making the same mistakes twice,” said Nora Jones, founder and CEO of Jeli.io. She has held senior technical leadership roles at Netflix, Slack, Jet.com and Alarm.com. She pioneered chaos engineering in 2017, created and founded the https://www.learningfromincidents.io movement and co-authored two O’Reilly books on chaos engineering.

With Jeli, companies no longer have to painstakingly go through every detail of every incident. Jeli proactively does it for them in a way that makes them faster and enhances the quality of the output. Through Jeli’s incident analysis and timeline, organizations can start their postmortems with shoulders to stand on, rather than starting from scratch and missing opportunities to improve. Jeli enables users to slice and dice their incidents in a way that shows how responders can better coordinate.

Today Jeli.io also announced $4 million in seed funding led by Boldstart Ventures with participation from Harrison Metal and Heavybit.

“Jeli’s incident analysis platform provides a whole new view into ‘what happened’ that unlocks not only a faster response but a clear path to improving software to generate a ‘return on incidents’. There’s no other product on the market that does this. We are thrilled to be partnered with the team at Jeli and lead their series seed,” said Eliot Durbin, General Partner at Boldstart Ventures.

Jeli.io is an incident analysis platform company that allows users to not only address incidents but learn everything they can from them. Jeli aggregates systemic incident data such as on-calls and incident response transcripts combined with team and responder information to find clear, actionable recommendations and insights to reveal organizational issues and continuously improve.

