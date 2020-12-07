ITC Institutes Investigation of Cosemi Technologies’ Patent Infringement Complaint Against EverPro, Fibbr, Logitech, and Facebook Subsidiary Oculus

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosemi Technologies Inc. , a global leader in innovative, high-speed connectivity solutions, announced that on October 28, 2020 it filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) naming EverPro Technologies Company Ltd. (“EverPro”), Fibbr Technologies (“Fibbr”), Logitech Inc. (“Logitech”), and Facebook Technologies, LLC (“Facebook”). The complaint alleges that these parties have engaged in unfair trade practices by producing and/or procuring and selling in the U.S., products that infringe one or more patents of Cosemi Technologies Inc. – including Patent Nos. 8,948,197; 9,641,250; 9,971,115; 9,979,479. Today, Cosemi announced that the ITC has decided to institute a formal investigation into the complaint – ITC Investigation No. 337-TA-1233.



Founded in 2006, Cosemi is a leading provider of hybrid active optical interconnect solutions for the video communications market. Cosemi president and CEO Dr. Nguyen X. Nguyen noted that, “Cosemi was the first fabless optical component solutions provider in the industry, and our intellectual property is the cornerstone of our technology innovations. Continuing this rich heritage, our intellectual property and patents span all aspects of hybrid active interconnects for video and data communications. The ITC’s decision to rule in our favor and open an investigation is proof positive that we are in the right in pursuing justice against those who infringe upon our innovations.”

Cosemi offers innovative products and technologies that enable optical connectivity through a hybrid active optical cable (AOC). AOCs are cables that interconnect devices to allow for high-speed audio and visual data applications. Cosemi designs and develops high-volume, high-performance, plug-and-play HDMI, DisplayPort and USB AOCs that provide the performance and speed of fiber optics, along with the legacy support of control and power delivery over copper wire, in cost-effective hybrid cable assemblies. Cosemi’s patented hybrid AOCs connect 4K/8K displays to the source, video collaboration platforms to cameras, as well as many other applications like machine vision, AR/VR and universal personal computing connectivity for enterprise and work-from-home applications.

Through its complaint, Cosemi has requested the ITC to issue an exclusion order to bar importation of the infringing parties’ products and a cease and desist order to bar further sales and other domestic commercial activities of the infringing parties. Cosemi expects the ITC investigation of its case, number 337-TA-1233, to continue through 2021.

Cosemi, a California corporation, seeks the support of the ITC to assist in protecting U.S. intellectual property and alleviate causing harm to their business from EverPro, a Chinese corporation, and its channels in the U.S. that include Logitech and Oculus, a subsidiary of Facebook.

About Cosemi Technologies

A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, Cosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures active optical cables for infrastructures supporting today’s unprecedented data growth. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality solutions that service the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .



Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com