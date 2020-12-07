Sage and GCPay Strengthen Partnership to Help Streamline the Subcontractor Payment Process

GCPay is now part of the Sage product portfolio, providing additional payment functionality to both Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate and Sage 100 Contractor

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA and PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, and GCPay, the leading web-based platform for managing the subcontractor pay application process, today announced a strengthened partnership. Sage will now offer GCPay as an add-on with its industry-leading construction solutions, Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate and Sage 100 Contractor.



“Managing subcontractor invoicing and payment processes is a source of frustration for many construction firms,” said Dustin Anderson, vice president of Sage Construction and Real Estate. “It usually entails back and forth emails or calls to address issues such as incorrect billings, unapproved change orders, missing lien waivers, or expired compliance documents. Our partnership with GCPay helps to eliminate these common pain points by automating many time-consuming processes, advancing a timelier and more accurate subcontractor payment process.”



Since 2003 contractors have benefited from the seamless integration between GCPay and Sage 300, with integration to Sage 100 added in 2020. Integration enables them to link project, commitment, and compliance details. This simplifies the invoicing and payment process and helps reduce risk. It also supports subcontractor compliance as required documents must be provided prior to submitting applications for payment. Once submitted, the contractor reviews and approves the application for payment and the data is then transferred into the Sage solution where approved applications are automatically pushed for payment.

“We’re pleased to be strengthening our partnership with Sage, offering the benefits of GCPay directly to the Sage construction community through trusted Sage staff and business partners,” said Daniel Brunelli, chief operating officer in North America for GCPay. “For almost 20 years GCPay has been helping contractors reduce the stacks of paper and hours of time associated with managing subcontractor pay app process. We’re committed to making the construction payment process as easy as possible for the more than 40,000 construction firms using GCPay.”

Adding GCPay to Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate and Sage 100 Contractor ensures project reports and financials are accurate and available on demand. It also provides automated notifications to ensure projects remain up to date. Additional benefits include:

Integrated Commitment Management: Pushes subcontract commitments and commitment change orders automatically, validating current commitment amounts between GCPay and Sage 300 and Sage 100

Pushes subcontract commitments and commitment change orders automatically, validating current commitment amounts between GCPay and Sage 300 and Sage 100 Automated Payable Import: Reduces time spent with data entry; eliminates posting errors and omissions; and slashes processing time for accounting teams

Reduces time spent with data entry; eliminates posting errors and omissions; and slashes processing time for accounting teams Instant Project Coordination and Validation: Automates compliance tracking; provides specific lien waivers based on project specifications; and ensures contractors’ billing values never exceed contract amounts



Call 1-800-628-6583 for more information on how to add GCPay to Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate or Sage 100 Contractor.

Sage Construction and Real Estate is the market leader for financial, project management, and estimating systems used by more than 50,000 construction and real estate companies in North America. With a whole spectrum of solutions from back-office accounting to cloud-based collaboration tools, Sage helps construction companies to manage more than 500,000 jobs, 7 million subcontracts, and 622,000 rental units each year. Visit SageCRE.com for more information on Sage’s industry-leading construction business management and accounting solutions.

About Sage

Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-us/ or www.sageintacct.com .

About GCPay

GCPay is a leading North American provider of cloud collaboration software aimed at streamlining the construction payment process for commercial contractors. GCPay automates construction subcontract management processes, specifically invoicing, compliance and lien waivers. Through ERP integration partners, GCPay cuts costs, improves compliance and reduces risk by streamlining subcontractor management and payment. Founded in 2002, GCPay is headquartered in Richmond, VA, USA.



Media contacts:

Natalia Fuscoe

Public Relations, Sage Construction and Real Estate

natalia.fuscoe@sage.com

Mike Milligan

Head of Global Marketing, GCPay

mike.milligan@zuuse.com

