Church Management Software Company Hires Baltimore Marketing Agency Sheets and Associates

Church accounting software developer ChurchPro teams up with Baltimore marketing agency Sheets & Associates to boost web presence for church software siteFOREST HILL, MD, USA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChurchPro, an all-in-one church management software provider, partners with Sheets and Associates to make significant customer-experience website improvements and boost their online presence in search engines.
Founder Dennis Keen, a pastor and software developer, created and began marketing an affordable church management software solution in 1994. Since then, the company has operated as Database Designs, Inc., headquartered in Forest Hill, Maryland. They develop, market and provide ongoing customer technical support for specialized software solutions that serve churches, ministries and Christian schools.
The ChurchPro system is a one-stop solution to manage all ministry data and operations. It tracks donations, decisions, and attendance; handles payroll; manages bank accounts and checkbooks; and has over 400 forms and over 900 ready-made professionally designed reports to help administer every part of any ministry.
With over 21 years of experience, their affordable church accounting software is available as a download, or a cloud-based monthly subscription software solution. The system is in use by thousands of ministries in all 50 states and many foreign countries.
One user, Pastor Allen from York, PA, writes, "ChurchPro has been such a blessing in making our church information so accessible and useful to us. After trying several other church software programs on the market, we are glad to have found ChurchPro. It is absolutely the easiest software out today to learn and to use in organizing your church records."
Sheets and Associates is a Baltimore SEO marketing agency specializing in multi-media production, online and offline communication strategies, social media marketing, reputation management marketing, and web design. ¬
For an interesting interview and to learn more about ChurchPro, contact them at sales@churchpro.com, call 443-424-0165, or visit https://www.ChurchPro.com/
