National Influenza Vaccination Week December 6-12, 2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health is reminding residents there is still time to get a flu shot. An annual flu vaccine can prevent and lessen the severity of influenza illnesses, reducing associated hospitalizations and deaths.

National Influenza Vaccination Week is December 6-12, 2020.

“Since COVID-19 and flu can spread simultaneously, it is especially important for everyone six months of age and older to get a flu shot this season,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “The flu shot helps protect you and your family, as well as residents among our most vulnerable populations.”

Transmission of respiratory diseases including flu and COVID-19 can be prevented by washing or sanitizing hands often, social distancing, wearing a mask, and staying home while sick.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we must also be prepared for a severe influenza season,” added Dr. Amjad. “Getting a flu shot this year will not only benefit individual recipients but also help prevent healthcare facilities from becoming overwhelmed this winter.”