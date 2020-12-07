Royalty Pharma Acquires Royalty Interest in ORLADEYO and BCX9930 From BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma (Nasdaq: RPRX), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) and Athyrium Capital Management, LP today announced transactions totaling $325 million in funding for BioCryst, with $250 million available at closing, to support the launch of ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat) in hereditary angioedema (HAE) and the development of its oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX9930.



Royalty Pharma will provide BioCryst with an upfront cash payment of $125 million and will receive royalties of 8.75% on direct annual net sales of ORLADEYO up to $350 million, 2.75% on sales between $350 million and $550 million, no royalty on sales over $550 million, and a tiered percentage of sublicense revenue for ORLADEYO in certain territories. In addition, Royalty Pharma will receive a 1.0% royalty on global net sales of BCX9930, if approved.

A fund managed by Athyrium Capital Management will provide BioCryst with a $200 million credit facility, of which BioCryst will draw $125 million at closing. The additional capital will be available in two tranches at BioCryst’s option, upon reaching defined revenue milestones. The credit facility bears interest at LIBOR +8.25% (with a LIBOR floor of 1.75%) and is interest-only for the entire five-year term, with all outstanding principal due at maturity. Additionally, BioCryst has the option to pay interest in-kind for the first eight quarters of the term, allowing the company to defer cash interest payments until after this period. The company will be subject to a minimum liquidity covenant of $15 million. There are no other financial covenants unless the third tranche is drawn by BioCryst.

BioCryst plans to invest the combined proceeds to support the launch of ORLADEYO in the U.S. and Europe and to advance the development of BCX9930 into clinical trials in multiple complement mediated diseases. Additionally, BioCryst will repay its existing facility with MidCap Financial.

“We believe ORLADEYO will be a transformative medicine and we are excited to partner with BioCryst to bring this oral, once-daily medicine to HAE patients. Based on the encouraging proof of concept data in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria with BCX9930, we also believe this oral Factor D inhibitor offers substantial opportunities across multiple complement-mediated diseases,” said Pablo Legorreta, Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Pharma.

“With a prolific R&D capability, long IP on their products and significant near-term commercial opportunities, BioCryst represents the ideal profile Athyrium seeks for our investments and we are very excited to contribute to the company’s future success,” said Hondo Sen, partner at Athyrium Capital Management.

“The substantial financial commitment of exceptional long-term partners like Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management enables BioCryst to fully invest in the launch of ORLADEYO and to accelerate the development of BCX9930 to address an unmet need for patients and deliver value to shareholders. We believe today’s financing reflects the next step in the transformation of BioCryst,” said Jon Stonehouse, Chief Executive Officer of BioCryst.

Cowen acted as financial advisor to BioCryst on the transaction. Gibson Dunn acted as legal advisor to BioCryst. Goodwin Procter, Wolf Greenfield and Maiwald acted as legal advisors to Royalty Pharma. Hogan Lovells acted as legal advisor to Athyrium Capital Management.

About Royalty Pharma plc

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta, and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and four development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat) is approved in the United States for the prevention of HAE attacks in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older, and under regulatory review for approval in Japan and the European Union. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, galidesivir, a potential treatment for COVID-19, Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever, and BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst’s first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.biocryst.com.

