Stratus Edge Computing Platforms Deliver Less Than Eight Month Payback and More Than 230% ROI According to Independent Research

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies , a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, announced the results of a new ROI assessment study by Nucleus Research which found that companies deploying the Stratus ztC™ Edge computing platform achieved more than 230% ROI and payback in less than eight months from their investment, on average. The report cited significant benefits related to overall cost savings, cost avoidance, and improved productivity when using Stratus’ zero-touch Edge Computing platform. In addition, Nucleus Research unveiled an ROI methodology for organizations to use when considering Edge Computing investment.



“Zero-touch Edge Computing allows companies to modernize reporting, analytics, visualization and control as well as enable proactive maintenance to reduce downtime at the edge of their corporate networks,” said Ian Campbell, CEO, Nucleus Research. “Stratus delivers simple, protected, autonomous Edge Computing.”

“From our customer interviews, we found this approach translated to both direct economic benefit with ztC Edge and indirect benefits gained from less system maintenance and less need for specialized skills to manage and maintain the edge infrastructure,” said Daniel Elman, research manager at Nucleus Research. “Notably, customers interviewed did not report any unplanned downtime since implementing ztC Edge.”

Key Drivers for ztC Edge Economic Benefits

For its analysis, Nucleus Research interviewed several Stratus ztC Edge customers across a range of industries to assess purchase decision, cost, deployment processes, benefits achieved, and best practices.

On average, ztC Edge customers recovered the cost of their initial Stratus investment in 7.6 months and found that three-year cost of ownership was substantially lower than comparable server-based systems. In addition, the economic benefit scaled in parallel with the level of edge platform investment. Nucleus Research reported that customers’ economic benefits were driven by:

Reduction in IT infrastructure costs. Using Stratus ztC Edge, customers were able to retire their legacy server and PC infrastructure, saving cost and increasing performance and reliability.

Easier and lower cost deployment. Customers cited the ease in setting up and maintaining the Stratus-based architecture compared to IPC- and server-based setups. Actual set up time was reported at one hour with a deployment duration of one to three weeks while sequencing in other, unrelated tasks. This includes a four to six times reduction in application licenses. The annual benefit of a Stratus deployment for customers interviewed averaged more than $56,000.

Less system maintenance. Teams saved between eight and fifteen hours per month on system maintenance. IT teams were able to shift staff to higher-value activities including support for other departments. Over a year, this benefit freed two to four weeks of time for the organization. One customer saw inbound requests to IT decrease by 90 percent after deploying the ztC Edge platform.



Jason Dietrich, Chief Revenue Officer, at Stratus said, “ROI is a critical gauge for any deployment driven by Operations or IT. Pre-COVID, companies were looking for a nine-month payback time. Now, given current business demands, nine months or less is the desired standard. Customers interviewed in fact averaged payback of less than eight months. Factor in the fundamental reasons to deploy ztC Edge – securing business-critical applications – and Nucleus Research’s ROI report presents a compelling case for prioritizing zero-touch Edge Computing deployments.”

ROI Methodology to Assess Edge Computing Value

As part of its research, Nucleus constructed a financial model based on its NASBA (National Association of State Boards of Accountancy)-registered ROI methodology. This ROI methodology can be applied by organizations to evaluate and understand the cost, benefit, and deployment factors that may impact their individual ROI when investing in an Edge Computing platform.

The complete Nucleus Research report is available for download here .

About Stratus

For leaders digitally transforming their operations in order to drive predictable, peak performance with minimal risk, Stratus ensures the continuous availability of business-critical applications by delivering zero-touch Edge Computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous. For 40 years, we have provided reliable and redundant zero-touch computing, enabling global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses to securely and remotely turn data into actionable intelligence at the Edge, cloud and data center – driving uptime and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies

