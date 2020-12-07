Assure Holdings Appoints John Price as Vice President of Finance

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), has appointed John Price to the newly created vice president of finance position.



Price will be a member of Assure’s leadership team contributing to the overall management of financial, business and administrative functions. Among his immediate responsibilities will be filing a resale registration statement on Form S-1 and following that positioning for a potential uplisting to a major U.S. exchange.

“We continue to build a talented and entrepreneurial management team as Assure focuses on expanding our scale and operational footprint, driving improved collections and uplisting to a major U.S. exchange, and the addition of John as the vice president of finance is an integral piece of the puzzle," said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. "John has deep financial and capital markets experience, as well as proficiency in compliance, reporting and mergers and acquisitions. In addition, John has directly led two separate S-1 filings. His ability to work in a diverse set of industries along with his fundamental operational expertise will allow him to quickly integrate with the dynamic strategy at our Company."

On his appointment, Price commented, “I could not be more excited to join Assure at this point in its evolution and look forward to working with the management team in building value for our shareholders and team members as we provide the best possible support for the surgeons we work with and the patients we serve.”

With an emphasis on corporate strategy, acquisitions and integration and budgeting and forecasting, Price is also highly skilled and experienced in capital raise and debt financing, M&A, accounting operations, compliance, and system implementations. Price brings over 25 years of experience in accounting and finance across various industries to his position at Assure. His prior positions include serving as chief financial officer at Alliance MMA and MusclePharm and as vice president of finance at multiple companies, such as Opera Software, GCT Semiconductor and Tessera Technologies. Price spent the first seven years of his career at Ernst & Young.

Price earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Pennsylvania State University.

Concurrent with his appointment, Price will receive 250,000 common stock options in accordance with the terms of the Company’s existing stock option plan (the “Options”). The Options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable hold periods.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

