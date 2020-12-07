Following Appearance on HBO’s Real Sports, Retired UFC Fighter, Ian McCall, Joins PSYC CEO on Psychedelic Spotlight Podcast

/EIN News/ -- Psychedelic Spotlight Demonstrates Continued Emergence as Digital Media Leader Within Psychedelic Industry Through Exclusive New Content

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a digital media leader within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that its episode of the Psychedelic Spotlight podcast released today via its newsletter and streaming on Spotify and Apple, features an exclusive interview with retired MMA and UFC fighter, Ian McCall, on the heels of his appearance on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumble.

In the podcast, PSYC CEO, David Flores, speaks with McCall about his path to recovery from PTSD and his addiction to painkillers through his mindful integration of psychedelics along with a more holistic approach to his daily life. The episode also chronicles the stories of other retired professional athletes who, similar to McCall, have discovered healing and long sought-after peace of mind through the use of psychedelics following their careers participating in high-impact sports that subjected them to brain injuries and trauma.

“Ian’s story is an inspiration,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “I applaud HBO for devoting a segment of Real Sports to the healing powers of psychedelics, and for shedding an important light on the very serious trauma and mental health conditions that far too many retired professional sports athletes suffer from. I really believe that this feature on HBO is yet another example of the emergence of psychedelics within mainstream society. Features like this are a very solid demonstration of why I remain encouraged over the legitimate path I believe psychedelics have to become a full-fledged industry and a viable treatment option for some of society’s most prevalent mental health conditions.”

The Company contends that the Real Sports episode is just one in a growing number of features released over the last several months by some of the more prominent news networks in the US, including special segments from CBS’ 60 Minutes and CNN’s “This Is Life” which each highlight the encouraging healing potential associated with psychedelics.

“We here at PSYC remain determined to expand the conversations around psychedelics and help normalize the tremendous power these substances hold,” Flores said. “There’s never been a more critical time to have these conversations and we applaud Ian for speaking out about his experience and for the fantastic healing resources he is offering through the work he is involved in with The McCall Method .”

The Psychedelic Spotlight podcast can be found here .

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact: