CEMATRIX to Participate at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX), a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products, is pleased to announce that Jeff Kendrick, President and CEO, will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference, on Tuesday, December 15th at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST.

Interested parties can register to attend at the following link: https://ve.mysequire.com/.

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company.

Contact:

Jeff Kendrick - President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 219-0484

Glen Akselrod – President, Bristol Capital
Phone: (905) 326 1888 ext 1
glen@bristolir.com

Jeff Walker, The Howard Group – Investor Relations
Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915
jeff@howardgroupinc.com


