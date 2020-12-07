CEMATRIX to Participate at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX), a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products, is pleased to announce that Jeff Kendrick, President and CEO, will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference, on Tuesday, December 15th at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST.



ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company.

