DENMAT LAUNCHES ORALPROCARE.COM A NEW WEBSITE PROVIDING EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO UNIQUE ORAL HEALTH AND INFECTION CONTROL PRODUCTS DIRECT TO CONSUMERS

OralProCare.com provides consumer access to several unique at-home oral health care products including the Rotadent ProCare® power toothbrush and Perio Restore® oral cleansing gel

/EIN News/ -- Lompoc, CA, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today DenMat Holdings, LLC (“DenMat”) announced that it has launched a new consumer website. OralProCare.com provides consumer access to several unique at-home oral health care products including the Rotadent ProCare® power toothbrush and Perio Restore® oral cleansing gel.

“DenMat is a leader in product sales to dental professionals across many categories in North America,” says Kevin Keithley, Director, Digital Marketing. “This new website allows us to further support the hundreds of thousands of patients being prescribed DenMat products who may need replacement products to continue to comply with their dentist’s recommendations.”

OralProCare.com replaces Rotadent.com and features many upgrades including a subscription option for patients who want a consistent supply of replacement brush heads, tooth whitening gel and other oral health care products. In addition, DenMat’s complete line of infection control products are available to consumers including hand sanitizer, hard surface cleanser and the company’s unique hydrogen peroxide oral rinse.

“Consumer demand for DenMat’s home-care products has skyrocketed this year,” says David Casper, DenMat CEO. “This new website will serve as a platform for us to launch additional consumer-friendly oral health care products in 2021.”

About DenMat:

Since 1974, DenMat is a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals around the world. DenMat makes and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on the Central Coast of California. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and a Dental Laboratory. DenMat's consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Fluoridex®, Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity®, SplashMax®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox® and LumiSmile White®. DenMat's small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV®PRO3 and SOL® soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, Flashlite® curing lights and a full line of high-quality Hartzell® hand instruments. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world's #1 patient-requested thin veneer, OrthoClear® aligners and Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance.

Attachments

Carol Newberry Den-Mat Holdings, LLC. 800-433-6628 info@denmat.com