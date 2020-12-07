Used Cooking Oil Market Expected to Reach Highest CAGR by 2026 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis And Opportunities
Used cooking oil has a wide application that includes the production of grease, polyurethane products, bio lubricants, and hydrogen gas.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Used cooking oil is also known as waste vegetable oil. The used cooking oil or UCO is produced as a result of the repeated use of vegetable oils used for cooking food in commercial sectors as well as household sectors. Used cooking oil can be derived from a range of vegetable oils including sunflower, palm, rape, soya, and others and generally comes in mixed composition.
The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially impacted the global used cooking oil industry in terms of value sales. Disruption in supply chain, low production rates in industries including biofuels, oleo chemicals, animal feed, food industry and hospitality industry has significantly hampered the market of used cooking oil market. Moreover, the HoReCa industry has taken one of the hardest hits during the covid 19 pandemic asgovernment across the globe ordered closures of bars, hotels,restaurants, and others. This has led to fall in demand from these major suppliers of usedcooking oil.
Thus, Due to this, the supply of Used cooking oil (UCO) has severely curbed as collections from restaurants, hotels, and other ceased.This in turn has hampered the supply and production of used cooking oil in terms of value sales.However, the retail cooking oil sales have started increasing but demand from majorsuppliers such as hotels, restaurants, food industries and caterers remains weak ultimately hampering the production of used cooking oil from HoReCa industry. However,With restaurant and hotels closed, consumers are cooking at home and procuring more vegetable oil,Thus, production of UCO from household sector increases during covid 19 but the collection of UCO is less from this sector.
Now governments across the globe are gradually reopening the country,restaurants are also reopening with 50% of dining seats in order to maintain social distancing. This is likely to hike the production of used cooking oil from these suppliers from where huge amount of used cooking are collected. However,it is anticipated that the used cooking oil industry is still to get where conditions were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Furthermore, Aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic,Consumers are anticipated to be more health conscious and will focus more on increasing their immunity. And thus, with increasing awareness regarding the negative impact on health associated with the repeated use of vegetable oils for consumption purpose. This in turnis likely to increase the production of used cooking from household sectors. Thus, this fact is anticipated to offer an immense opportunity for the used cooking oil market from household sectors in terms of value sales aftermath of covid 19 pandemic.
