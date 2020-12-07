New Study Demonstrates Clinical Utility of PrismRA® Test in Guiding Therapy Selection for Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients

Nine out of 10 responding rheumatologists stated the test would increase their confidence when making prescribing decisions

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company matching patients with the most effective therapy, today announced findings from a clinical utility study published in Rheumatology International that the PrismRA test can lead to major changes in prescribing behaviors. When test results indicated a likelihood of non-response, up to 89% of providers shifted their proposed therapy from tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi) to an alternative drug class based on the PrismRA score.



The majority of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients prescribed the world’s largest selling drug class, TNFi, do not adequately respond to treatment. PrismRA is a first-of-its-kind blood test that accurately predicts patients who will not have an adequate response to TNFi therapy so alternative effective therapy can be prescribed from day one, without first cycling through multiple TNFi drugs.

“The results of this study clearly show that rheumatologists would change their medical management of RA patients if they had access to a predictive biomarker test like PrismRA,” said James Mossell, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, Fellow of the American College of Rheumatology and an author of the study. “Rheumatologists are eager to use precision medicine in complex autoimmune diseases such as RA and find high value in eliminating therapies that will likely fail in certain patients before selecting a more optimal targeted therapy.”

The study surveyed 248 rheumatologists as to the clinical utility of a TNFi non-responder biomarker. A vast majority found the test easy to interpret and clinically useful, selection of TNFi therapy declined by 81% (from 79.8% to 15.3%) and 86% (from 79.8% to 11.3%) respectively when presented with a test result indicating a high or very high signal of non-response.

“The clinical breakthrough enabled by PrismRA means more patients will be prescribed effective therapy sooner resulting in significantly improved health outcomes,” said Alif Saleh, CEO of Scipher Medicine. “We are pleased this study demonstrates the support of PrismRA by the rheumatology community.”

About Scipher Medicine®

Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company, holds the fundamental belief that patients deserve simple answers to treatment options based on scientifically backed data. Leveraging our proprietary Network Medicine platform and artificial intelligence, we commercialize blood tests revealing a persons’ unique molecular disease signature and match such signature to the most effective therapy, ensuring optimal treatment from day one. The unprecedented amount of patient molecular data generated from our tests further drives the discovery and development of novel and more effective therapeutics. We partner with payers, providers, and pharma along the health care value chain to bring precision medicine to autoimmune diseases. Visit www.sciphermedicine.com and follow Scipher on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About PrismRA®

PrismRA, a molecular signature test, is a revolutionary advancement bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 20 million patients globally. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA test analyzes an individual's molecular signature, helping identify who is unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, the world’s largest selling drug class, so non-responders can be prescribed alternative effective therapy. Providers now have objective data to guide therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance of achieving treatment targets and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit www.PrismRA.com

