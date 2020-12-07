Tourmaline Partners Hires Two New Managing Directors and Opens Dallas Office to Meet Growing Demand for Outsourced and Supplemental Trading Services

Keir Collins leads a new office based in Dallas and Yuki Shimada has joined a growing team in Sydney.

/EIN News/ -- Stamford, CT and Sydney, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Partners, LLC, one of the world's leading outsourced trading solutions firms, today announced two senior hires to meet growing demand for its outsourced and supplemental trading services: Keir Collins, based in Dallas, and Yuki Shimada, based in Sydney.

Tourmaline has also announced the opening of a new office in Dallas which will be led by Collins. The firm has seen a continued rise in demand for outsourced and supplemental trading solutions, both in the U.S. and globally, that has been reinforced by recent surges in volumes and volatility as well as the novelty of work-from-home scenarios for the buy side.

Collins joins Tourmaline after spending the last 14 years at HBK, a global multi-strategy alternative investment management firm based in Dallas, where he began as an options trader and rose to the position of Global Head of Equity Trading. In that role, he built the firm’s execution team across all equity products worldwide. Focusing on strategic counterparty development and trade structuring, his team was responsible for implementing trades produced by the diverse business units of the multi-strategy fund, including risk arbitrage, syndicate, relative value, special situations, credit and proprietary volatility books. Prior to HBK, Collins traded options for Goldman Sachs’s Speer Hull Derivatives business in Chicago.

Shimada brings more than 20 years of global equities trading experience in senior roles on both the buy and sell sides. He most recently served as a senior equities trader at CBRE Clarion Securities, a global investment manager specializing in listed real assets, where he spent the past decade overseeing all Asian trading. Before that, he worked for Citi, managing Australia REIT execution and risk for six years. Shimada’s first job in Sydney was at Morgan Stanley as a portfolio trader and general equities market maker. He began his career at Rosehill Capital Management in the U.S., where he was a Japanese equities hedge fund trader.

“I am excited to join Tourmaline and help expand the firm’s reach with the opening of our new Dallas office,” said Collins. “Tourmaline’s commitment to offering a true buy-side trading solution is what sets us apart in a growing field, and I look forward to helping our clients in the southern U.S. and around the world.”

“The buy side in the Asia-Pacific region has evolved in the way it understands and values the benefits outsourced trading provides to in-house trading teams,” said Shimada. “I’m excited to join Tourmaline’s roster of veteran traders and to work with a diverse and growing client list. Tourmaline operates alongside fund managers to greatly enhance their access to liquidity, achieve far better coverage in offshore markets and address bandwidth issues, and it’s great to be working with the Sydney team to deliver clients these benefits in Asia-Pac.”

“Tourmaline’s ability to provided unparalleled service to our clients starts and ends with the deep experience of our team,” said Aaron Hantman, CEO of Tourmaline. “Keir and Yuki each bring decades of experience in solving complex trading challenges at the highest level. With the surge in demand for our offering, it’s essential that we have the best talent on the Street, and we couldn’t be more excited to have Keir and Yuki join us in these pivotal roles.”

About Tourmaline

Tourmaline Partners is one of the world’s leading outsourced trading solutions firms, providing tailor-made services to hedge funds and asset managers of all sizes, pairing clients’ trading needs with our expertise. Through continuous investment in technology and human capital, a singular focus on trading, and non-competitive relationships with 400+ global brokers, Tourmaline provides clients with access to unparalleled liquidity, market intelligence and customized workflows for defining, measuring and achieving best execution.

Michael C. Kingsley Forefront Communications for Tourmaline Partners 212-320-8984 mkingsley@forefrontcomms.com