Red White & Bloom Launches High Times® Branded Cannabis Products in Michigan under Exclusive License

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) (“RWB” or “Red White & Bloom” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a phase one roll-out of an exclusive line of cannabis products to the Michigan market through existing licensed operators in the state. Initial products will include flower, vapes, gummies and pre-rolls; pre-orders for Provisioning Centers will commence Wednesday, December 9th.



The limited collection will include distinct offerings, Red Label and Black Label, and will span over 30 High Times® SKUs once fully launched. The product portfolio includes packaged flower, pre-rolls, vapes and edibles offered in value and top shelf varieties. Subject to MRA and lab approvals, the Company expects to see shipments commence in Q1 2021.

“There is no cannabis brand in the world like High Times®,” said RWB Chairman & CEO Brad Rogers. “As the most well-known brand in the community, High Times® helped light the way before many of us had even thought about the space. We are on the cusp of a new beginning for both our brands. One that will define RWB and High Times® as the best-in-class for generations to come. We are very excited to bring this important goal to fruition and have plans for many other instantly recognizable High Times® initiatives. With the rights to High Times® and Platinum Vape, RWB has the most recognizable cannabis brands in the market today.”

“With a history as vibrant as ours, every move matters, and each new step in a business’s roadmap is critical,” High Times® Chief Executive Officer Peter Horvath noted. “As the most recognizable brand in cannabis, making the jump into selling actual cannabis products was a huge step in our evolution - but ensuring the proper execution was essential. We’re extremely proud and excited to release our collaboration with RWB for the world to consume!”

The Company has exclusive licencing rights to brand dispensaries as well as manufacture and sell cannabis products for the most well-known brand in the industry throughout Michigan. According to data from Headset, recreational sales in Michigan have grown from $9.8 million in January to $65.5 million by August and has already outpaced Nevada to become the fifth highest-grossing state for cannabis sales while on track to surpass $1 billion in sales.

In addition to its rights in Michigan, the Company holds the exclusive licencing rights to brand dispensaries as well as manufacture and sell cannabis products in Illinois and Florida, subject to regulatory approval, and rights to use additional Hightimes Holding Corp’s licenses throughout the world for CBD and other non-THC cannabinoids-based products, though not branded as High Times®.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

The Company is positioning itself to be one of the top three multi-state cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on the major US markets, including Michigan, Illinois, California, Oklahoma, Arizona and Massachusetts with respect to cannabis, and the US and internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

About High Times®:

For more than 46 years, High Times® has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times® has evolved into a rapidly growing network of cannabis dispensaries, the host and creator of industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup, the producer of globally distributed merchandise, benefactor of international licensing deals and provider of content for millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times® is the most trusted arbiter of quality. For more information on High Times® visit http://www.hightimes.com .

