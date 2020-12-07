ViaTouch to Showcase and Demo Its Vicki AI Computer Vision Powered Smart Store of the Future at GITEX 2020

/EIN News/ -- VICKI innovations include integration with the Etisalat eWallet app for QR code payments and COVID-19 protection by sanitizing products and surfaces with UV-C lighting



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [GITEX 2020] San Diego-based ViaTouch Media, which is disrupting the retail shopping industry with its advanced software innovations, is demonstrating its VICKI AI Computer Vision powered smart store of the future at the Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (Etisalat) Stand Z1-A10-21, at GITEX 2020, held this week at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Show attendees can experience how VICKI can integrate QR code payments through the Etisalat payment platform. [Note to Editors - See VICKI in action video here.]

VICKI has three industry-leading advancements important to customer health and safety:

Inside surfaces and products in the kiosks are automatically sanitized with UV-C lighting after each customer visit. This is unique to VICKI and provides customers with the safest method of shopping.

She uses AI to dynamically interact, Alexa style, with the customer to offer product selections based on customer preferences and answer customer questions—all in a contactless environment.

Enables customers to access the kiosk in a contactless manner open the kiosk by using the Etisalat eWallet app.



Easy Shopping

VICKI customers can pay with credits cards, by scanning a QR code or use tap-to-pay like Apple Pay. By downloading the VICKI Rewards app, they can also participate in the rewards program, find a local VICKI smart store, manage their account and get receipts.

“The VICKI contactless kiosk, our AI Computer Vision powered smart store of the future, answers the need for consumers to still be able to see goods in person, and have interactive conversations while buying goods,” said ViaTouch CEO Tom Murn. “It is the smart evolution of shopping, matching the mindset of consumers used to working with mobile devices and getting more information right away before making a decision. For product manufacturers it offers a means of maintaining and growing revenue by merchandising their products in a safe, secure medium—whether it's health & beauty products, electronics or food and beverages.”

About ViaTouch and VICKI

Created by ViaTouch, the VICKI is the world’s first AI Computer Vision driven, contactless retail environment. Powered by artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, VICKI is the premier retail solution to leverage AI and Computer Vision at the point-of-sale (POS). Customers interacting with VICKI experience the future of contactless shopping - now - engaging with VICKI and sharing their preferences and product questions. It is safe, fast, customized and meets the expectations of 21st Century customers. For more information contact ViaTouch at 1-866-942-0804 or https://getvicki.com/contact_us.

