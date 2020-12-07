Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MiMedx to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today announced that management will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13th at 4:30 PM EST. Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their J.P. Morgan representative.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com following the conclusion of the presentation.

About MiMedx
MiMedx® is an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION® process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied more than two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contacts:
Investors
Jack Howarth
404-360-5681

investorrelations@mimedx.com


