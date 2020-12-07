Veriheal Rings In Record 2020, Scaling Numbers Across the Board

The Cannatech Company is Thrilled with Great Success from This Year and Projects More Growth for 2021

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannatech healthcare enterprise, Veriheal , announced today record results in all categories for 2020, with impressive boosts in the volume of medical marijuana patients they’ve helped and the number of quality doctors joining their vast network.



This stems from the huge demand for telehealth options due to COVID-19. The CDC reported a 154% jump in telehealth visits during the final week of March 2020, compared with the same week in 2019. There have also been incredible sales growth of cannabis in 2020, which according to BDSA , is estimated to increase over 38% from 2019 to $19.7 billion.

Veriheal’s wildly successful 2020 is mainly attributed to growing offerings, the massive success of the launch of their radio ad campaigns, and the rapidly expanding functionality of Veriheal’s complex EMR. The Veriheal EMR allows for medical cannabis doctors to have complete autonomy over their schedules, acquire the necessary medical information that they need to recommend medical cannabis, and ultimately see their patients either virtually or in person.

“2020 has caused everyone in the cannabis industry to step up to the challenge of growing and adapting,” says Joshua Green, Co-founder of Veriheal. “There were so many obstacles presented, but the trick is that in those obstacles lies heaps of opportunity for the evolution of our platform to better serve cannabis patients across the country.”

In 2020, Veriheal was able to double its U.S. territory by expanding from 13 states in 2019 to 33 states. This attracted numerous top medical marijuana doctors from these new states to join Veriheal’s ample cannabis umbrella.

Additionally, Veriheal’s 2020 technological enhancements not only provide doctors the tools needed for better analysis of each patient’s direct cannabis needs, but also streamlines communications from Veriheal’s medical marijuana doctors directly to the patients. All designed to better serve both doctors and patients as Veriheal scales in the future.

Key Statistics:

Increased number of network doctors by over 250%.

Business has scaled more than 400% over 2019’s numbers.

Veriheal’s proprietary technology served a surplus of 2.5 million users in 2020.



Another big win for Veriheal in 2020 was the risk they took in investing heavily in radio and billboard advertising campaigns. Although Nielson reported radio reaches 92% of adults over 18 each week, this traditional form of media is rarely used to promote digital platforms like Veriheal. These campaigns helped amplify organic searches in branded keywords such as “Veriheal” and “medical marijuana cards”.

Veriheal has continued its mission of providing personalized cannabis education and wellness to everyone around the world by both adding over 500 in-depth informative cannabis articles to their platform and successfully launching their scholarship program that provided $1,000 to ten students this year. Each of these young minds are preparing for futures within the cannabis industry from business to cultivation.

The plan is to bring this forward thinking into 2021 as Veriheal prepares to serve the newly legalized states and markets, like Mississippi, which they’ve already received thousands of information requests for. Veriheal is also gearing up to help tens of thousands of returning customers with education or medical recommendation renewals as needed.

About Veriheal:

Veriheal is a healthcare technology company with a mission to provide personalized cannabis education and wellness to everyone around the world. They do that by connecting patients and doctors online, through our platform, to provide recommendations for living a better life. To learn more about the Veriheal platform, please visit www.veriheal.com .