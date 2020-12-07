Cruizers Celebrates the Holidays With 12 Days of Giving

/EIN News/ -- Chapel Hill, N.C., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refuel Operating Company, operator of 26 Cruizers stores throughout central North Carolina, and headquartered in South Carolina, announced today its seasonal 12 Days of Giving promotion. Starting on December 7, customers can buy a featured daily item for one cent and Cruizers will donate 25 cents to Habitat for Humanity with each purchase.

“The 12 Days of Giving promotion really embodies what Cruizers is all about,” said Lauren Scott, Director of Marketing, Refuel. “We get to surprise and delight our customers with amazing deals for 12 straight days during December, and we get to give back to our community. Habitat for Humanity does incredible work in our region, and we love finding creative ways to support its mission.”

During the promotion, customers can text “GIVENOW" to 31996 each day to receive a coupon code. At checkout, they can present the coupon to receive the following daily specials for one cent.

Day 1 Medium Coffee or Fountain

Day 2 Coke 12 oz Can

Day 3 Cruizers Cookie

Day 4 Nestle Pure Life 20oz Water

Day 5 Dole or Ocean Spray Juice

Day 6 Cruizers Cookie

Day 7 Medium Coffee or Fountain

Day 8 Hostess Twinkie

Day 9 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Regular Size

Day 10 Monster 16oz can

Day 11 Medium Coffee or Fountain

Day 12 Pepsi 2L

All stores will be participating, and for every coupon code redeemed, Cruizers will donate 25 cents to the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

“We created the 12 Days of Giving campaign as a fun way to celebrate the holidays while making a difference in our community,” said Scott. “Knowing that we’re helping local families realize their dream of homeownership is a gift that just keeps on giving.”





About Refuel Operating Company

Refuel Operating Company, LLC, a Charleston, South Carolina-based retail and wholesale fuel distribution and convenience store business, operates 26 Cruizers locations throughout central North Carolina and prides itself on fast and friendly customer service, quality products, and clean and orderly stores. In addition to those in North Carolina, Refuel operates 86 stores in South Carolina, Mississippi, and Arkansas, for a total of 113 stores.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org .

