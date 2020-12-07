Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Announces 2020 Tourette Syndrome College Scholarship Recipients

Nonprofit awards seven college scholarships to students around the country who live with the daily challenges of Tourette Syndrome.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kelsey B. Diamantis TS Scholarship Family Foundation, Inc., dba Dollars 4 Tic Scholars, a nonprofit organization established in 2014 in Boca Raton, Florida, has just announced the recipients of its 2020 Tourette Syndrome Scholarships. Dollars 4 Tic Scholars awards college scholarships to students around the U.S. who live with the challenges of Tourette Syndrome. It is among the first nonprofit scholarship organizations for students with Tourette. 2020 is Dollars 4 Tic Scholars’ sixth award year.

This year in response to COVID-19, Dollars 4 Tic Scholars implemented two rounds of scholarships: one which was awarded in July in time for the fall 2020 semester, and one just awarded in November in time for the January 2021 semester. “The two scholarship rounds gave students more opportunity to collect the materials that were difficult to obtain on campus due to the coronavirus,” notes Diane Diamantis, Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Co-founder and President. “It was our way of letting the students know we recognized their difficulties. We also have a committed Scholarship Selection Committee, and we are grateful for their work twice in one year to evaluate the student applications.”

The 2020 recipients include:

• David Leyva of Flushing, NY – Recipient of the “2020 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Grad Student Tourette Syndrome Scholarship” in the amount of $1,500.00. As an incoming first year graduate student this year, David is pursuing his master’s degree in Interactive Telecommunications at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in Brooklyn, NY.

• Joseph Sexton of Cumming, GA – Recipient of the “2020 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars TS Superstar Tourette Syndrome Scholarship” in the amount of $2,000.00. The TS Superstar Scholarship recognizes a student who has spread awareness of Tourette Syndrome in his community. This fall, Joseph will be a sophomore at Vanderbilt University, in Nashville, TN. He has a double major in Psychology and Medicine, Health & Society and a double minor in Mathematics and Quantitative Methods.

• Jason Ingerick of Arden, NC – Recipient of the “2020 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship” in the amount of $1,500.00. Jason is a fourth-year recipient and is attending Northeastern University, Boston, MA as a senior, and continuing his major in Chemistry with a minor in Mathematics.

• Jeremiah Zimmerman of Lincoln, NE – Recipient of the “2020 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship” in the amount of $1500.00. Jeremiah is a second time recipient of the scholarship. He is a sophomore at Dakota State University where he is studying a curriculum in General Studies with emphasis in education.

• Declan Carter of Windermere, FL – Recipient of the “2020 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship sponsored by the Brad Cohen Tourette Foundation” in the amount of $1,000.00. Declan attends the University of Central Florida as a freshman where he is pursuing a major in Mechanical Engineering and a minor in Computer Science.

• Taylore Ashton of Brady, TX – Recipient of the “2020 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship” in the amount of $750.00. Taylor is a second time recipient. She is a sophomore at Texas Tech University majoring in Animal Science with a minor in Agribusiness.

• Andrew “Drew” Guise of Eureka, MO – Recipient of the “2020 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship” in the amount of $500. A senior at University of Missouri – Columbia, Drew will earn a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education next spring.

The Dollars 4 Tic Scholars scholarship program received scholarship applications from students around the country in response to its offering. Essays from the applicants which tell stories about their experience as a person with Tourette Syndrome are posted to the organization’s website to help others who may be experiencing a life with Tourette.

Tourette Syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by chronic and involuntary motor and vocal tics which may hinder a student’s learning, absorption of material, and focus. In addition to college scholarships, Dollars 4 Tic Scholars supports younger children ages 7 to 17 by sponsoring children every summer to attend Tourette Syndrome Summer Camp.

Dollars 4 Tic Scholars may be reached at 561-487-9526, at http://www.dollars4ticscholars.org, on Facebook or Instagram at “Dollars4TicScholars”, or by email at info@dollars4ticscholars.org.