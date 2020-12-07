Kevin Muir Joins Delcath Systems, Inc. as VP, Commercial Operations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, today announced Kevin Muir has joined the company as Vice President of Commercial Operations. In his most recent role, Mr. Muir was Director of Sales for the Embolics Interventional Oncology business unit of BTG plc where he played a key role in growing that business from $40 million to $180 million at which time BTG was acquired by Boston Scientific.



Gerard Michel, CEO of Delcath, commented, “We are thrilled that Kevin is joining the Delcath team as VP of Commercial Operations. He is a seasoned and accomplished leader with experience across multiple innovative medical technologies with a recent focus in the growing field of interventional oncology. Kevin’s proven ability to both build commercial teams and introduce novel technologies into the marketplace will be a critical asset as we prepare for the launch of HEPZATO upon anticipated FDA approval. His hire is another important step in Delcath’s transition from a development to commercial stage company.”

Mr. Muir commented, “Delcath’s HEPZATO platform has the potential to make a substantial difference in the lives of the many patients who are suffering from primary or metastatic cancers of the liver. I am joining at an exciting time, with the announcement of topline data from the pivotal FOCUS trial anticipated in early 2021, followed by an expected NDA resubmission and launch in the U.S. in 2022 for the treatment of patients with hepatic dominant metastatic ocular melanoma. I look forward to leading the prelaunch planning and eventual commercialization of HEPZATO, as well as working with the broader team as we expand the platform to treat other tumor types upon execution of further clinical investigations.”

Mr. Muir joins Delcath Systems with 20 years of sales and marketing experience in the biotherapeutics and medical technology industries. Before joining Delcath, Mr. Muir was Director of U.S. Sales for the Interventional Oncology business unit at BTG, where he played a key role in the success of TheraSphere™ (custom ordered micro-embolic 90Y radiation radio isotope-therapy). Prior to that he was Director of Sales at ClearFlow Inc. and Aragon Surgical. Mr. Muir also held leadership sales roles at Kensey Nash Corporation, Kyphon, and Genzyme Biosurgery. Prior to his career in industry, Mr. Muir served as a Field Artillery officer in the U.S. Army. He completed his BS in Management Systems Engineering at the United States Military Academy at West Point where he was a member of the West Point Cadets Football Team.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. Our investigational product, HEPZATO KIT™ (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. HEPZATO KIT has not been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for sale in the U.S. In Europe, our system is marketed under the trade name Delcath CHEMOSAT® Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT) and has been CE Marked and used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver. CHEMOSAT is being marketed under an exclusive licensing agreement with medac GmbH, a privately held multi-national pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany that specializes in the treatment and diagnosis of oncological, urological and autoimmune diseases.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, uncertainties relating to the timing and results of the Company’s clinical trials and actions by the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies. These factors, and others, are discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they are made.

